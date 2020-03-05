J. Prince Smoothly G-Checks Megan Thee Stallion Over Record Label Squabble

Megan Thee Stallion has found herself in the spotlight but this time not for releasing new music but drama related to her current record label situation. After launching a lawsuit against Carl Crawford and 1501 Certified Entertainment, Megan caught the attention of J. Prince, who calmly addressed the situation after being named as a party in the ongoing label matter.

Prince, a fellow Houston native with Megan, was named as an influence on Crawford with the Fever rapper seeking $1 million in damages from 1501 in relation to her 60/40 deal.

As it stands, Megan’s legal team, assumed to be assembled by Roc Nation, believes the 25-year-old star is getting a raw deal and wants to negotiate better terms while Crawford appears to be blindsided. Having seen enough, Prince, the founder of Rap-A-Lot Records, hopped on Instagram and broke down the finer points of his involvement and what has been occurring from his vantage point.

From J. Prince’s Instagram:

One of the first things they do is criticize the deal that raised that artist from the dead. These record labels and managers don’t want sh*t to do with these artists until the hard work, risk, sacrifices, and resources have been spent by the little guys. This is the same technique of the culture vultures. I didn’t allow this to happen to me when New York and LA record labels attempted to take my artists- so they labeled me as malicious for fighting back. I didn’t allow it then so I damn sure ain’t gonna allow it to happen to 1501 Records or any of the other independent record labels that I’m associated with.

For the record we have no problem with negotiating with Megan but we do have a problem with dictators. I find it very interesting that Roc Nation would allow their employee to sign an affidavit and statement full of slanderous lies on my methods of doing business when we have partnered together on several occasions. I don’t think Jay Z is aware of this but only time will tell.

Megan even though she signed an affidavit, talked down, and lied in court documents on me… I understand how lawyers brainwash artist to milk them of funds in lawsuits that they know they can’t win. Megan seems to be a perfect candidate for self destruction. Any artist in the music industry will testify that a 40% profit share is a great deal especially for an unestablished artist that til this day has never delivered an album.

On Twitter, folks are chiming in on J. Prince speaking up about the matter, especially since he says their side tried to work with Megan and work out terms. As all of this swirls about, Megan Thee Stallion is prepping new music for this Friday and, so far, hasn’t replied to Prince’s missives.

Check out the reactions from Twitter below.

—

Photo: Getty

J. Prince Smoothly G-Checks Megan Thee Stallion Over Record Label Squabble was originally published on hiphopwired.com