It’s Still Hot In Herre: Fans Taking A Moment Out of Their Day To Lust Over Nelly & Give Him His Flowers

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Twitter has been giving many Hip-Hop artists their just due lately . Up next is THE LOU’s own, Cornell Haynes, better known as Nelly.

If you woke up and wondered why Nelly was trending in the first place, don’t worry he didn’t do anything ridiculous. Instead, fans are taking a moment to give the rapper his flowers and deservingly so after a Twitter user posted a tweet focusing on the St Louis native’s good looks.

We don’t talk about this enough pic.twitter.com/ZQ38vR0ae3 — Xavier J (@jaronxavier) January 24, 2021

While the ladies are currently grinding in their seats lusting about the leader of the St. Lunatics, some are using the fact he is trending to remind those who don’t know Nelly’s rise Hip-Hop stardom was something to marvel at. Nelly took the world by storm with his now-certified Diamond album Country Grammar that got a huge boost thanks to its lead single of the same name and its gangster spin on Traditional Folk’s kid-friendly jam “Down Down Baby.” Nelly made sure to keep the same energy with his other singles off his debut album like “E.I.” and “Ride With Me.”

But his success didn’t stop there, and he proved that the sophomore jinx didn’t apply to him with his follow up album, 2002’s Nellyville, which featured the smash hits “Hot In Herre,” “Air Force Ones” — which some people boldly claim put the kicks on the map — that’s up for debate and, of course, his duet with Kelly Rowland, “Dilemma.” He would also release a double album in 2004 called Sweatsuit, Brassknuckles in 2008, and M.O. in 2013.

Now, regardless of how you feel when it comes to Nelly’s lyrical prowess, there is definitely a strong argument for his place in the pantheon of Hip-Hop artists who have made a significant impact on the genre.

Nelly had all of us kids wrapping our front teeth in ALUMINUM FOIL https://t.co/l27nW7S4TY — Raven the Science Maven (@ravenscimaven) January 25, 2021

You can peep more lusty reactions to Nelly’s looks and tweets, blessing him with his props for his storied Hip-Hop career in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83

It’s Still Hot In Herre: Fans Taking A Moment Out of Their Day To Lust Over Nelly & Give Him His Flowers was originally published on hiphopwired.com