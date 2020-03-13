NBA All-Stars Donovan Mitchell & Rudy Gobert have been the first well known basketball players to announce they have gotten the Coronavirus or other known as COVID-19. News broke the internet that the Utah Jazz game was being postponed and the whole NBA season will be on ice until further notice.

Both Mitchell & Gobert took some time to give us an update on how they are doing with the virus. Although they sound like they’re in high spirits it sounded like Mitchell was a bit upset in people around him not “behaving responsible”. Is Mitchell speaking about Rudy being irresponsible and possibly being the first to spread it to the rest of the team?

We wish the both of them a speedy recovery.

Related: Breaking: The NBA To Suspend It’s Season Due To CoronaVirus

Is Donovan Mitchell Mad At Rudy Gobert? “They Need To Behave Responsibly” was originally published on 1039hiphop.com