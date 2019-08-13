Finally! The day for left-handers to celebrate after a year of working through notepads, bumping elbows at the dinner table and other things that better benefit right-handers has arrived.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

August 13 marks International Left-Handers Day and while most people clown lefties for being different, the 10 percent are said to be some of the most creative. Check out some famous left-handers below!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

International Left-Handers Day: 10 Celebrities Who Are Left-Handed was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com