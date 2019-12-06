Black Excellence was on full display at the taping of Urban One Honors! This year’s event, hosted by Urban One’s founder Cathy Hughes and actor/comedian Chris Tucker featured honorees, presenters, and performers from some of Hollywood’s elite. Missy Elliott took home the Music Innovation award for her legendary Career. Chance The Rapper’s philanthropic efforts were put on display while being honored with the Social Change award.
You will also see some amazing performances from Wale, Pastor Charles Jenkins, Brandy and some surprises you will have to see to believe.
The Show, celebrating 40 years or Radio One will air on TV One January 20th, 2020. However, get a sneak peek of the major moments backstage at the MIVC VIP Lounge below!
Inside The MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors was originally published on mymajicdc.com
1. Urban One Honors VIP LoungeSource:Radio One Digital
December 5th, 2019: George Wallace and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Jac Ross Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Chance The Rapper Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Colby Colb Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Phyllis Yvone Stickney and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Asia and Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Asia And Willie Moore Jr Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Dr. Gina Page, Mona Scott Young and Asia Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Ray J, Chris Tucker and Brandy Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Asia And Ray JBackstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Bobby V and Teresa Marie Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
December 5th, 2019: Backstage in the MIVC VIP Lounge At Urban One Honors asia,chris tucker,bobby v,ray j,george wallace,chance the rapper,mona scott young,brandy,willie moore jr,yo yo,teresa marie,jac ross,dr. gina page,phyllis yvonne stickney
Urban One Honors Air Date Graphics Created By TV One urban one honors