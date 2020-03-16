Posted March 16, 2020
Wondering on what you should be putting into your body during this national emergency?? No worries, we got you! Now, we will say this will not 100% keep you safe from the Coronavirus but will simply strengthen your immune system to prevent this terrible virus from entering your system.
Being mindful during this time of what you are consuming is vital due to the high mass of processed food products coming from overseas. The list has an array of natural remedies to keep you up and active.
This list isn’t just to use for fighting the COVID-19, you should consider implementing some of these products in your day to day permanently!
Related: Working From Home Due To COVID? 10 Ways To Keep The Day From Going Slow
Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus was originally published on rnbphilly.com
1. Elderberry
View this post on Instagram
DIY Elderberry Syrup 🌱 You will need- 🌱 5 cups of cold water 2 cups of elderberries, dried A tsp of cinnamon powder A tbsp of ginger root, fresh or dried A cup of honey, raw 🌱 Preparation: In a saucepan, place all of the ingredients, except the honey. Bring the content to boil and leave it to simmer for 40 minutes on medium heat. Then, turn off the stove and set the saucepan aside. Mash the berries and then strain the content into a jar. Add the honey and mix everything together. Close the jar and keep it in a cold and dark area or in the fridge. 🌱 🌱 🌱 The Best 7 Health Benefits of Elderberries 🌱 Alleviates allergies 🌱 Since elderberry can strengthen the #immunity and #allergies are considered to be an overreaction of the immune systems, to alleviate allergy symptoms naturally, eat some elderberries. 🌱 Brings relief from colds and flu 🌱 Berries have immunostimulant effects and they can be used as a safe, useful, and inexpensive cure for cold and flu symptoms. 🌱 Helps with sinus infections 🌱 The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant power of elderberries can be of great aid in relieving sinus infections. 🌱 Good for the skin 🌱 The vitamin A and #antioxidants in elderberries make it beneficial for the skin. This fruit provides an amazing natural boost to the skin quality. 🌱 Reduces the blood sugar 🌱 Studies show that elderberry flower can stimulate the secretion of #insulin and the metabolism of glucose and thus, it can help balance the blood sugar levels, which is great for everyone, not just for diabetics. 🌱 It acts as a natural diuretic 🌱 Elderberries, according to studies, contain potent #diuretic characteristics. 🌱 It acts as a natural laxative 🌱 #Elderberry contains a compound which has the capacity to treat #constipation. So, feel free to use it as a #naturallaxative. 🌱 🌱 🌱 #blackvegetariansocietyofgeorgia #plantbased #foodismedicine #healthylife #healthy #happy #healing #holistic #naturalhealing #natural #naturalcures #naturalremedies #naturalmedicine #holistichealth #ilovenaturalmedicine #fueledbyplants #healthiswealth #foodasmedicine #PreventiveMedicine #plantmedicine
A post shared by BLACK VEGETARIAN SOCIETY OF GA (@black_vegetarian_society_of_ga) on
2. Goldenseal
View this post on Instagram
💪🏾immune system: it's probably a good time 2 boost your immune system and this is my regiment: herbal immune system boosters i use r elderberry fruit, echinacea herb and golden seal root along with a multi-vitamin and vitamin C. i only take the golden seal when i'm around sickness and it needs 2 b cycled 2 weeks on and 2 weeks off. #immunesupport #immunesystem #immunebooster #immune #system #elderberry #fruit #echinacea #herb #goldenseal #root #multivitamin #vitaminc #vitamin #GodBless
A post shared by Corey Mac (Cmurder) (@coreymac4life) on
3. Echinacea
View this post on Instagram
#Echinaforce is a clinically #proven, #herbal product that helps #prevent and treat #colds, #flu, and upper #respiratory tract #infections. It also helps prevent the complications of colds and flu. Used daily, it offers year-round #immune system support for the #family. Echinaforce is the most researched #echinacea #remedy in the world. ** AVAILABLE AT CLIFTON HEALTH!** . . #natural #healthyliving #beatthevirus #avogel #wellness
A post shared by Clifton Health (@clifton_health) on
4. Black Seed Oil
View this post on Instagram
BLACK CUMIN SEED OIL. Used in cosmetic and topical applications. Black Cumin Seed Oil can be applied directly to the preferred areas of skin to hydrate. ✅To soothe acne ✅ Burns and other unwanted blemishes. ✅Helps to reduce dryness. ✅ To reduce the appearance of the signs of aging, such as fine lines. Price:: 100ml 1200 For face cream or moisturizing lotion just add it at 10% #raworganicmaterialsinabuja #raworganics #abuja #abujaskincare #organicrawmaterials #organicskincare #organic #blackseedoil #raworganicmaterials #lagos
A post shared by ORGANIC INGREDIENTS STORE (@bodytalksbyani) on
5. Ginger
View this post on Instagram
👉Ginger ka jalwa 🤞 Double tap if you love Ginger tea! . . 🛑Ginger Contains Gingerol, a Substance With Powerful Medicinal Properties. . . 🔴Ginger Can Treat Many Forms of Nausea, Especially Morning Sickness. . . 🔴Ginger May Reduce Muscle Pain and Soreness and many more! . . 👉Like this if you agree, 💪tag your Ginger tea lovers,🤞quote lovers and comment below💣! . . 🛑Follow @thenutrifacts for all food and daily Nutrition related updates. . . 📢Indian Regional Food posts coming soon with recipes included! . . #ginger #gingerbread #gingergirl #gingercats #gingers #gingerlove #gingerlife #gingertea #gingerproblems #gingerhead #gingerpower #gingerspice #quotes4you #quoteserindonesia #quotesjowo #quotesindo #quotes❤️ #quotesilove #quotes🖋 #quoteslife #quoteslove #shayariquotes #quotesforyou #nutrition #nutritiontips #nutritionfacts #nutritioniskey #nutritionalcleansing #nutritionplan #indianspices
A post shared by thenutrifacts (@thenutrifacts) on
6. Garlic
View this post on Instagram
🧄G A R L I C🧄 Since many of us are home right now, one of the best things we can do to take care of our ourselves and our families and to just stay occupied, is to cook. One of the oldest remedios for stimulating the body’s immune system is garlic. You can make simple soups, salsas, stir-fries or even if your making pasta sauce from a jar, throw in lots of fresh garlic. Raw garlic is the most potent but cooking it still works great. You can also tincture it or make a garlic-honey where you just chop it up real fine like I did here, stir it into some honey and take a spoon full a day. Creator created this food for us for a reason...FOOD IS MEDICINE🧄 #garlic #ajo #alliums #immunesystem #cook
A post shared by 🌼Maaso Medicina🌼 (@batultrueheart) on
7. Tumeric
View this post on Instagram
Let’s talk about why I chose Turmeric to be a big part of my brand! . . . . 1. Turmeric Works . 2. Turmeric is one of the only ingredients that works well for your skin, health, hair, and Teeth. Yes, many people use Turmeric as a #teethwhitening agent, as silly as that may sound. . . 3. Turmeric is LOVE ❤️ . . . . . #turmeric #turmericmagic #turmericscrub #turmericbenefits #turmericlatte #turmerictea #turmericsoap #turmericmilk #curcumalatte #curcumalonga #haldiceremony #haldi #turmericfacemask #turmericpowder #tumeric #tumericsoap #tumericmask #tumericfacemask #iloveturmeric #turmericshot #turmericroot #multanimitti #thanaka #tanaka #skinbrightening #hyperpigmentation #darkspotsolution
A post shared by Turmeric Soaps - Handmade soap (@arabelsnaturals) on
8. Onion
9. Cayenne
View this post on Instagram
Repost - Follow my other page ⬇⬇⬇ @naturedoctor_beautytips Cayenne pepper has so many amazing health benefits, I try to incorporate it into as many recipes as possible. It also works as an energizing herb in herbal tonics..similar to a battery...it sparks the synergistic action of other herbs it is combined with. It is very warming to the entire body so will increase circulation and metabolism - making it helpful when wanting to shed excess body fat as it improves cardiovascular performance. Cayenne's warming ability makes it a very beneficial herb to incorporate into a detox program; it burns off mucus and helps expel toxins from the body. It is also wonderful to consume when fighting off a cold, flu, bronchitis, pneumonia..etc. as it can help induce a fever and sweating to help the body kill off viral or bacterial invaders and heal faster. It is great for pain relief in the back and joints and can be applied topically within an ointment. Dr. Christopher the world renowned herbalist/naturopath who taught Dr. Schulze and who designed the 'Mucusless Diet', promoted the use of cayenne and discussed its benefits in all his books. He recommended 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper 3 times per day in water...starting in the morning. He said to begin with 1/4 teaspoon and work up to 1 teaspoon 3 times per day. He also recommended apple cider vinegar and raw honey in 8 oz of water 3 times per day along with kelp, molasses and wheat germ oil. The cayenne pepper along with these revitalizing healing aids, (and avoiding toxic mucus forming foods such as dairy, sugar, fast food, fried foods..etc.,) help build up strength in the body while they start cutting the mucus out of the tissues and eliminating the catarrh from the system. Each day the body will become stronger, the cells cleaner and better able to function while overall health is improved. #drholistichealth #cayenne #cayennepepper #arthritis #heartdisease #fibromyalgia #nervepain #chronicpain #chronicfatigue #capsicum #holisticnutrition #herbalremedy #herbalhealing #digestion #farmacy
A post shared by Functional Holistic Medicine (@dr_holistic_health) on
10. Seamoss
View this post on Instagram
Our Irish Sea moss aka real name chondrus crispus comes directly from the beautiful Caribbean waters of St Lucia 🇱🇨 and is sustainably sourced so not to wreck havoc with the islands waters eco systems. As you can see ours is a lovely natural golden colour and this colour stays throughout the whole process straight to the jar, locking in all the 92 essential minerals that this plant naturally gives you of the 102 that your body needs to function at a cellular level. . The two jars in photo 2 are actually for a very talented friend of mine to experiment with and to add their magic touch to, so keep your eyes peeled and hopefully soon we will be bringing you another amazing organic product made from this wonderful plant/ algae. Music in video :- back in business, lack of Afro feat. Wax & herbal T. #seamoss #chonduscrispus #immunesystembooster #minerals #liverpoollifestyleawards #liverpoolhealthandwellbeing #liverpoolhealthyliving #liverpoolhealthyeating #veggieliverpool #liverpoolvegans #sunshineinajar
A post shared by Pure Botanicals UK (@pure_botanicals.uk) on
11. Bladderwrack
View this post on Instagram
#bladderwrack #seaweed #naturespalette #textureporn #algea #sea_weed #lowtide #edibleplants #seaweedlover #texturextreme
A post shared by M Black (@black_market_ltd) on
12. Sea Kelp
View this post on Instagram
💚💚Thrive Sea Kelp! 🌱💚💚 WHY does Big Country Raw recommend this supplement? ✅Kelp works by filling in micronutrient deficiencies and balancing minerals. This can provide pet parents with peace of mind that their pets raw or home cooked meals contain all the trace minerals essential for a complete diet. ✅Thrive Sea Kelp contains bioavailable minerals, vitamins, and beneficial phytonutrients, which are important for healthy metabolic function including digestion, skin and coat health, and immune response. WHAT ELSE? ✅Kelp is ideal for balancing glandular functioning in dogs. Iodine is essential for stimulating the thyroid gland. This can benefit animals who suffer from hypothyroidism. ✅Some lesser know features of these foods include phycolour enhancement for hair coats and pigment. Regular supplementation can help result in richer and deeper eye, nose and cost colour. ✅Kelp can also provide potential cancer protection. Some studies have shown that seaweeds may be helpful in reducing cancer and they are thought to contain anti-tumor properties. 🥄Recommended dosage is 1/4 tsp per 25 lb. body weight fed daily. This supplement is suitable for both dogs & cats. 🐕🐈 We suggest all our Pure Formula’s and Blends be supplemented with Thrive Kelp. Dinner formulas already contain kelp, so additional supplementation is not necessary. Find this product online here - https://www.bigcountryrawstore.com/Thrive-Gift-Basket-p/thrvk350.htm Or ask for it at your local retailer. Cost - $8.99 for 350 grams #bigcountryraw #thrive #seakelp #rawfed #rawfeeding #essentialmicronutrients
A post shared by Big Country Raw (@bigcountryraw) on
13. Ashwagandha
View this post on Instagram
Now Ashwagandha — экстракт корня ашвагандха. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ❗Влияет на способность организма адаптироваться к различного рода стрессам и укрепляет иммунитет.❗ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ 🔥Ашвагандха является афродизиаком — веществом, которое стимулирует или усиливает половое влечение.♀♂ ⠀ Ашвагандха — одно из лучших средств для лечения ✅расстройств нервной системы. ✅синдрома хронической усталости; ✅для лечения бессонницы; ✅мигрени; ✅полезна при лечении табакокурения. ⠀ Особенности: ⤵ ⠀⠀⠀ -поддерживает здоровую иммунную систему; -значительно укрепляет иммунитет; -помогает избавиться от симптомов усталости; -снимает физическое напряжение; -нормализует энергетический баланс; -стимулирует или усиливает половое влечение; -оказывает болеутоляющее и противовоспалительное действие; -способствует повышению гемоглобина; -является антиоксидантом (борется со свободными радикалами); -укрепляет память, улучшает концентрацию; -успокаивает и расслабляет; -улучшает настроение; -снижает кровяное давление; -улучшает приток кислорода во все органы; -помогает организму адаптироваться к стрессу; -уменьшает негативные последствия стресса; -замедляет процессы старения организма; -оказывает детоксицирующее свойство. ⠀ Цена 8.14 💸 #nowfoodsAshwagandha #Ashwagandha #ашвагандха#iherbirpen#iherb#маникюрирпень#cartersukraine#CaliforniaGoldNutrition#паффсы#camiliaukraine#camiliaналичие#iherbukraine#iherbkiev#iherbdnepr#iherbvinnitsa#айхерб#puffs#витаминыдлядетей#nowfoods#solgarukraine#iherbua#iherbукраїна#iherbкиев#omega3#прикорм#ашвагандха#бадыдляздоровь#ашвагандхаукраина#ashwagandha#ashwagandhaукраина#PlanetaryHerbals#PlanetaryHerbalsукраина
A post shared by iHerb Ирпень ❤️ iHerbУкраина✨ (@iherb_loveletter_) on
14. Reishi
View this post on Instagram
Anti-virals in EVERYTHING 🦠🙅🏻♀️Who agrees?! Unlike prescription medicines, whose list of potential side effects are often longer than their list of benefits, classic anti-viral herbs often have little to no side effects, and are highly effective. Many of the most effective + protective herbs most of us keep in our pantry can be traced back to as early as ancient Egypt and China, and were acknowledged as powerful food/medicines known to treat all sorts of ailments. Above in the pic is Ling Zhi, aka Reishi, the popular mushroom of immortality 🍄 This is one of those essentials that you must keep on hand due to the current chemical warfare that is going on. Reishi is a highly protective adaptogen that can seriously reduce the possibility of contracting colds, flus, and viruses. Reishi has long been considered a master lung tonic and it has proven to be an excellent remedy for all lung related ailments, including prolonged coughs. ✋🏽It is vital to note that the way you consume reishi, the quality of its source, and the rate of consistency in which it’s taken, will dictate the efficiency of its medicine within your body. . 🌼 Today on the blog I’m doing an in-depth review on the top 13 essential anti-virals to keep on hand for total body-mind protection 🌼🦠Stay tuned🦠🌼 #coronavirus #hacked . . Ps: this 🍄 baby above is from our farm in WA state!
A post shared by A N I M A M U N D I Apothecary (@animamundiherbals) on
15. Cloves
View this post on Instagram
Health Benefits of Cloves #cloves #clovesspice #ceylonspices #srilankanspice
A post shared by Ceylon Exports (@ceylonexports) on
16. Cinnamon
View this post on Instagram
Pure & premium cinnamon sticks and powder available . For Order DM! Try using cinnamon in coffee, tea, baked goods, yogurt, on fruit, or in oatmeal instead of adding extra sugar and calories. This can help you to reduce inflammation-causing sugar, extra calories, and to fight weight gain. Naturally aromatic cinnamon sticks are loved by food lovers because the magic of cinnamon spice makes food delicious and mouth-watering. Cinnamon is high in a substance with powerful medicinal properties and improve person’s health and metabolism of the body. It is loaded with high amount of antioxidants like polyphenols and can be used as natural food preservative. You can enhance the flavour of your soups and chicken curries by adding one teaspoon of cinnamon powder in it. Cinnamon is also beneficial for the dental health and also enhances your skin. Gargling with cinnamon water can freshen your breath and can also ease the sore throat. High amount of antioxidant. Mild fragrant aroma and exquisite flavour. It improves food palatability and gives a fabulous aroma. Excellent source of Vital Nutrients. Also known as DAL CHINI in india. #lebaminaturals #spicesofindia #indianspices #onlinegrocerystore #onlinegroceryshopping #onlinegrocerydelivery #driedspices #purespice #cinnamonspice #holioffer #indiangrocerystores #onlinefoodshopping #farmermarkets #farmermarket #happyholi #spicesofindia
A post shared by Lebami Naturals (@lebaminaturals) on
17. Honey
View this post on Instagram
Breaking up a honey comb🍯Tag a friend that needs to see this 👇 - Follow us for the best @satisfying posts! 🧠 - Credit: @mr.mrs.beerescue - . . . . . #satisfying #satisfying #satisfyingvideos #satisfyingposts #satisfyingsounds #asmr #calming #relaxing #stressrelief #slime #slimevideos #bees #honey #honeycomb #honeybees #sweet
A post shared by Satisfying Videos 🤤 (@satisfying) on
18. Dandelion Root
View this post on Instagram
Have you tries DANDELION ROOT before? . Dandelion root is usually dried, ground and consumed as tea. It's found in liquid extracts, teas, tablets and capsules for "detox" - note: this is not true, as your liver and kidneys are your body's detoxification system. It's also used in Traditional Chinese Medicine. . In herbal medicine, it's used for for loss of appetite, upset stomach, intestinal gas, constipation, arthritis-like pain, however more evidence is needed here. . Also known for treating cancer, acne, liver disease and digestive disorders. However results are not clear. Please talk to your doctor if you are interested in taking this! . Nutritionally, it's a powerhouse. High in vitamins A, C, K, E and B, with minerals iron, calcium and magnesium. . Dandelions are a rich source of beta carotene and polyphenolic compounds - bothstrong antioxidants and can help reduce inflammation. . You should not take dandelion root if you are pregnant/breast feeding/have allergies to ragweed. I do, so dandelion root is not for me! . Have you tried dandelion root? Comment below and let me know! . . . #dandelionroot #healthbenefits #nutrients #healthtip #immunehealth #nutritionartist #livegreenhealthy #superfoodie #fitfoodie #nutritionfacts #loveyourfood #nofaddiets #foodisenergy #foodfacts #nutritiontip #dietitianapproved #veganfoodshare #antiinflammatory #plantbased #eatmoreplants #wholefoods #iamwellandgood #plantfood #holistichealth #eatbetternotless #feedyourbody #livehealthier #dandelion #vegannutrition #vegan
A post shared by Michelle Jaelin | Dietitian 🎨🍏 (@nutritionartist) on
19. Burdock Root
View this post on Instagram
Healing properties of burdock-root. RepostBy @alkaline_herbs_and_recipes: "Have you had a cup of burdockroot tea today? Click Link In Bio: www.collardgreencollective.com Follow @alkaline_herbs_and_recipes @collard_green_collective for alkaline health #alkaline Recipes #alkalinediet #alkalinefood #vegan #plantbased #drsebiapproved #alkalineelectric #sebibabies #selfheling #detox #changinglivesdaily #blackhealth #blackhealthmatters #blackhealthcoach #burdockroot #burdockroottea #burdock #weightloss #holistichealth #herbs" (via #InstaRepost @AppsKottage)
A post shared by Cynthia Deloney (@travelveganfoodie) on
20. Nettle
View this post on Instagram
Spruce Tip Drinking Chocolate w/Nettle Seeds in pecan/cashew milk to compliment the 14 inches of snow we got last night❄️ . Spruce is a delicious tree medicine, high in vitamin C soothing for colds & sore throats. Nettle seed is energizing and in small doses is one of my favorite plant additions. This is a creamy recipe, a thicker dark drinking chocolate. . This recipe & the milk recipe I used is up on my Patreon now-link in bio & open to everyone! . I’m also happy to share that The Dessert eBook is available now on my site or if you’re a Patreon, it’s just been emailed to you! . From now until December 12th, I’m offering The Dessert eBook for 20% off with the code: Dessert20 . The Dessert Book is a year of recipes, Season-by-Season, in 50+ pages of wild & tended, gluten & dairy-free desserts created with love to inspire culinary & plant connection. . This has been months and years in the making, and it is my largest collection to date-thank so much for all the love and support!
A post shared by Tara (@themedicinecircle) on
21. Sarsaparilla
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @theholisticguidebook (@get_repost) ・・・ DID YOU KNOW? Sarsaparilla contains the highest amount of plant based Iron (Iron Fluorine). Iron fluorine is responsible for building and maintaining a strong immune system and is essential for blood production.. .... Benefits of Sarsaparilla Include: • High In Iron • Blood Purifier • Liver Cleanser • Treatment For Anemia • Treatment For Skin Issues • Treatment For Kidney Issues .. • Anti-Cancer .. • Anti-Inflammatory .. • Treatment For Arthritis .. • Detoxifier .. ••• ••• ••• #detoxjuice #sarsaparilla #holistichealth #holistichealing #fruitarian #naturalhealing #juicing #herbalremedies #greenjuice #veganforhealth #healthandwellness #wholefoodsplantbased #healthiswealth #foodismedicine #wholefoods #medicinalherbs #alkalinevegan #alkalinediet #anemia #alkaline #rawvegan #rawfood #plantbased #plantbaseddiet #herbs #detoxify #superfoods #drsebi #healthyfoods
A post shared by ♓Mama Ella♓ (@nutritionalhealing) on
22. Sarsaparilla
View this post on Instagram
Com a modernidade, a astragalus chega aos laboratórios de pesquisa e torna-se uma estrela. Os poderes secretos descobertos dessa joia do oriente não são poucos: ⠀ • Pesquisa feitas em ratos, por cientistas chineses, mostraram que a planta suprimia o desenvolvimento de dermatite atópica. • Testes feitos por pesquisa publicada na Currenty Oncology mostraram que a astragalus poderia atenuar os efeitos colaterais dos tratamentos de quimioterapia, como vômito, náuseas, enjoos e fadiga. • Estudos sugerem que a planta pode também ajudar na saúde cardiovascular, melhorando sintomas de cardiopatia isquêmica e prevenindo contra o entupimento das artérias. • Atenua o encurtamento dos telômeros, promovendo o rejuvenescimento. ⠀ ⠀ #astragalus #astrágalo #rejuvenescimento #saúde #DrRondó ⠀
A post shared by Dr. Rondó (@doutorrondo) on
23. Oregano Oil
View this post on Instagram
Happy February! Candida update: patiently waiting for my consult with Evan Brand on 2/22. Until then still following a candida diet protocol and supplementing. One in particular is oregano oil. Oregano oil is one of my favorite staples for gut health, fighting colds, and keeping inflammation down. Oregano oil is powerful, it contains compounds to treat foot and nail fungus, kill parasites, and alleviate colds and infections. • My favorite way to use it is in tincture form like you see here, mixed with some water but can also be used topically mixed with a carrier oil like coconut oil. The predominant healing compound found in oregano is carvacrol, which has been highly studied in scientific literature. Along with the compound thymol, the carvacrol in oregano oil has been shown to have strong anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-viral, antioxidant, and anti-inflammatory properties. Oregano oil also contains nutrients like Vitamin A, C, and E, calcium, magnesium, zinc, iron, potassium, manganese, copper, boron, and niacin. • This potent herb is amazing for replacing antibiotics aiding in healing bacterial infections, fungal infections, parasites, viruses, etc. Great for the gut, oregano oil can help balance bacteria and fight yeast overgrowth making it a natural treatment for candida and SIBO! • Due to oregano oils power, do not take for extended periods of time and consult with your medical professional before taking. What other herbal tinctures do you swear by?
A post shared by Coach Amanda (@healthyamandafay) on