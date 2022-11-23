Ice Cube Confirms Losing $9M Payday For Not Taking COVID-19 Vaccine

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Ice Cube made headlines last year after reportedly turning down a $9 million payday for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine to work on a film alongside Jack Black. The legendary rapper, actor, and business owner confirmed the news in a recent media appearance.

Ice Cube was slated to appear in a Sony Picture film titled Oh Hell No with the aforementioned Jack Black. At the time of filming, COVID-19 vaccines were a requirement made for staff and actors to work on the set but

You can’t say Ice Cube isn’t a man who stands on his principles, no matter how debatable or questionable they may be. The rapper turned actor and mogul has reportedly left a Sony comedy called Oh Hell No over his refusal to take a COVID-19 vaccine. The film was a joint collaboration between Cube, real name O’Shea Jackson, and Black.

Ice Cube and the rest of his Mount Westmore (E-40 and Too Short sans Snoop Dogg) cohorts sat down with Willie The Kid and Wallo from the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and the hosts asked him about the controversial moment.

“I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf*cking jab,” Cube said regarding not working on the movie. “I turned down $9 million. I didn’t want to get the jab. F*ck that jab. And f*ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, you know, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right now.”

After Gillie expressed some mild shock at Ice Cube turning it down, the rapper added, “I didn’t turn it down. Those motherf*ckers didn’t give it to me because I wouldn’t get the shot. I didn’t turn it down. They just don’t give it to me.”

To watch the full episode, check it out below. Keep scrolling to see reactions from Twitter.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

