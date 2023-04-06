101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

This time, it wasn’t Thomas who directly reignited the spat but Charles Oakley. Although Oakley’s mostly known for his 10-year career with the New York Knicks, he also played alongside Jordan for four years as his enforcer. He’s clearly still protective of MJ and made it apparent on Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ All The Smoke podcast over a year ago.

“He still wants to be Mike. Michael does not want to be your friend, Isiah. For the fifth time, he does not want to be your friend. Stay on ESPN, keep talking on TNT. Now you’re trying to say everybody is better than Mike; it’s okay,” Oakley says as the co-hosts laugh. “You not better than Mike. He came to your city and took your city. That’s why you really mad; he took over Chicago.”

The clip, recently reposted on Twitter, got Thomas riled up enough to comment.

“I remember us kicking your a-s a lot, some one please check my record vs any team he played on! Sit down be Humble,” Thomas tweeted.

Oakley and Thomas had a war of words last year when Oak said on the No Pump Fakes podcast that Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t have been a successful NBA player in the 1980s and 1990s, adding that, “Somebody’s gonna knock his head off. … I’m glad he’s doing what he’s doing now, but he definitely wouldn’t have … he’d come off the bench back in the day.”

On the contrary, Thomas gave Antetokounmpo his props on NBA TV, saying, “That dude would dog you every single time y’all stepped on the court. You may hit him hard. Okay. After that, you ain’t got no game!”

See how Twitter is reacting to Isiah Thomas’ latest comment below.

“I Remember Us Kicking Your A-s”: Isiah Thomas Reignites Michael Jordan Beef By Trashing Charles Oakley, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com