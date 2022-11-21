How To Help: Understanding Suicide Prevention

With the suicide rate rising both in Hollywood and the real world alike, we put together a list of tips that we hope can help guide you or a loved one out of the darkness.

The recent self-inflicted death of Jason David Frank, famed martial artist and actor most known for portraying Mighty Morphin Power Rangers’ OG Green Ranger Tommy Oliver, shook many fans across the world who grew up in various generations viewing him as a literal superhero. It can be tough to see someone with such perceived strength succumb to such despair, but his unfortunate passing has a bittersweet way of teaching us a valuable lesson about how we look at those battling with serious depression.

TMZ confirmed by way of Frank’s rep Justine Hunt that he died as a result of suicide, with his Black Ranger co-star Walter Jones telling the outlet, “He was an inspiration to so many people. His presence will be dearly missed. It’s so sad to lose another member of our Ranger family.” The latter part of Jones remark is in reference to the 2001 death of Thuy Trang, who played OG Yellow Ranger Trini Kwan. Along with the aforementioned Jones, MMPR‘s original lineup is now survived by actors Amy Jo Johnson (Pink), David Yost (Blue) and Austin St. John (Red).

More below on the life of Jason David Frank that led to a very sad loss, via TMZ:

“Fans will remember … he started out as the Green Ranger in Season 1, introduced at first as an enemy of the Power Rangers — only to do a 180 and become good. After his powers start to deteriorate, however, he’s turned into the White Ranger … and tapped as the new leader of the group. Frank starred as one of the leads for 3 seasons, totaling 123 episodes.

Frank went on to reprise his role as Tommy in several adaptions of ‘Power Rangers’ — including ‘Wild Force,’ ‘Turbo,’ ‘Zeo,’ ‘Dino Thunder,’ ‘Megaforce,’ ‘Ninja Steel,’ ‘HyperForce,’ and more. He’s been a Red Ranger, a Black Ranger and a Green Ranger anew. JDF is a fan favorite Power Ranger … which is why he’s returned to the franchise time and again.”

We send our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Jason David Frank, who is no less of a hero in our eyes regardless of the pain that may have internally convinced him otherwise. If any of these following suicide prevention tips can help save just one life, we’ve already accomplished something extraordinary.

Keep scrolling to learn some vital advice on how to properly help yourself or someone else currently battling with suicidal thoughts:

