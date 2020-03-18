How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty Brands Are Dealing With The ‘Rona

With the threat of coronavirus impacting nearly every facet of American and global businesses from Apple to Amazon to Trader Joe’s, you best believe that this serious pandemic that has killed more than 8,000 worldwide is going to have an impact on capitalism in this country.
With stores such as Nordstrom and DSW closing down, it’s only natural that your favorite beauty brands are following suit and sending updates to their customers about what’s going on, how their employees are affected and the safety precautions they are taking to continue to produce and ship their products.
So from Fenty to Mented to Sephora, here’s what you need to know about how to beat that face during these tumultuous times.
We will be updated the list as more statements and information become available.
1. Fenty
On March 17, RIhanna’s popular beauty brand stressed that their employees are working from home and that you can continue to shop the brand online.
2. Mented Cosmetics
On March 14, the black-owned fave known for its nude lipsticks from women of color sent an email to its customers that they are following all CDC-advised procedures for packing and shipping items. That, and for the new launch of their velvet lipstick line, they are ceasing all in-person launches.
3. The Lip Bar
TBA
4. Sephora
According to a company statement, all of its U.S. and Canadian stores will shut down at 5 P.M. (EST) on March 17 until April 3. In addition, the company’s corporate staff will be working from home. Sephora is offering free shipping from now until April 3 when you order online.
5. Ulta
“To our Ulta Beauty community: Beginning 6pm local time on Thursday, March 19 through at least Tuesday March 31st, all Ulta Beauty locations will be temporarily closing. For full details and further information please visit http://ulta.com/updates,” the wrote on social media.
6. Glossier
While their stores are closing, its CEO said, “Whether it’s this or something like it, we’re going to try to use this moment to spin up new, creative ways to foster community and connection and make magic happen.”
7. Macy’s
While some may think that Macy’s is just clothes and accessories, but it’s not. It houses some of the best and our favorite brands such as MAC, Nars, Estee Lauder and Lancome to name a few. With all 775 stores closed, you have purchase it online.