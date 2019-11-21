Hot Girls Up After Megan Thee Stallion & Trey Songz Vid Post, Moneybagg Yo Got Bars In The Tuck?

The Hot Girls are way up after a video of Megan Thee Stallion and Trey Songz looking a little more than cozy surfaced. With her boyfriendnowhere in sight, Twitter fans are wondering if that era is over and Trigga Trey is now in the driver’s seat.

The video, which appeared on Megan’s IG story, appears to show she and Trey getting familiar as the singer was celebrating his birthday. It’s well known that Trey and Megan are good friends as he’s been seen with her in recent times, but Twitter is wondering if Trey was using the homie track to dirty mack behind Moneybagg Yo’s back.

Thus far, Moneybagg Yo isn’t addressing the video but fans are clamoring on him to release new music and it looks like he’s heard their call based on his Twitter timeline. Megan has also addressed the rumors and claims nothing is going on according to her.

We’ve got all the tweets and reactions worth mentioning listed out below.

Why y’all want me to be a “hoe” so bad ? Lol I’ve only dated ONE person y’all know about 🤷🏽‍♀️ all that other shit is RUMORS/LIES … I ain’t addressing shit else bye 😂 — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) November 21, 2019

@MoneyBaggYo gone drop that album fam. Streets is getting out of control. — hubert. (@_duckfarrion) November 21, 2019

Mane I love my fans 😂 — Big Speaker (@MoneyBaggYo) November 21, 2019

