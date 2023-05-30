Arts & Entertainment

Home of Racing! 2023 Indianapolis 500 RECAP

Published on May 30, 2023

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video
Indianapolis 500

Source: Tyree Jakes / other


Standing as one of the biggest races in the world, the Indianapolis 500 took place on Sunday, May 28, 2023 right here in the heart of Speedway, Indiana! Over 300,000 racing fans, festival attendees, and partiers gathered together to experience this huge annual event. Out of all 33 drivers, Josef Newgarden took home 1st place in the 2023 Indy 500. Check out all the fun in the sun we had:

1. Indianapolis 500

Indianapolis 500 Source:Tyree Jakes

2. SnakePit 2023

SnakePit 2023 Source:Tyree Jakes

3.

Source:Tyree Jakes

4.

Source:Tyree Jakes

5. Indy 500

Indy 500 Source:David Woods

Indy 500 indy 500

6.

Source:Tyree Jakes

7.

Source:Tyree Jakes

8.

Source:David Woods

9.

Source:Tyree Jakes

10.

Source:Tyree Jakes

11.

Source:Tyree Jakes

12.

Source:David Woods

13.

Source:David Woods

