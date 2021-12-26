Christmas Day may officially be over but we’re still in the holiday spirit… especially after seeing how some of our favorite celebrities spent the special holiday! While many like Marjorie Harvey and Porsha Williams cozied up with their families in their matching pajamas, others like Nicki Minaj were in full glam for the special day, spreading holiday cheer by sharing fabulous pictures from their holiday family photoshoots to their Instagram pages.
No matter how these celebrities spent the day, one thing is for sure – they spent it in pure happiness with the people they love the most. From Nicki Minaj to Tia Mowry-Hardrict, here’s how some of our favorite celebrities spend Christmas Day.
Holiday Recap: Here’s How Our Favorite Celebs Spent Christmas Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Nicki MinajSource:Nicki Minaj's Instagram
Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Christmas Day to share this adorable family photo of herself, her husband Kenneth Petty, and their adorable so whom she lovingly calls “Papa Bear.”
2. Marjorie HarveySource:Marjorie Harvey's Instagram
Marjorie Harvey shared this loving family photo on Christmas day with her and her, her husband Steve Harvey, and their loved ones wearing matching Christmas pajamas. “Merry Christmas,” she captioned the photo collage.
3. CiaraSource:Ciara's Instagram
Ciara shared this adorable video of her children, Future, Sienna, and baby Win, as they met Santa and Mrs. Claus just in time for Christmas! She also shared a sweet family photo of herself, her children, and hubby Russell Wilson with Santa and Mrs. Claus where they were all smiles and in the holiday spirit.
4. Porsha WilliamsSource:Porsha Williams' Instagram
Porsha Williams shared this sweet photo herself, daughter baby PJ and fiancé Simon Guobadia as they wore matching red and white striped Christmas pajamas. “Merry Christmas Everyone from me and mine to you and yours 🎁🎄,” she captioned the loving photo.
5. Tia Mowry-HardrictSource:Tia Mowry-Hardrict's Instagram
Tia Mowry-Hardrict shared this cozy photo of her family as they wore matching Christmas pajamas and snuggled on their sofa with hot chocolate. “Merry Christmas from the Hardricts,” she captioned the photo. “Sending you all so much love. ❤️”
6. Cardi BSource:Cardi B's Instagram
Cardi B shared this beautiful photo of herself and her family as she wore a beautiful white satin wrap dress and posed in front of her three, extra-large Christmas trees. “RED CHRISTMAS 🎄,” she captioned the photos.