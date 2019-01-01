On New Year’s Eve, we dropped our favorite 15 Hip-Hop albums of 2018 with a promise we’d be back with 15 more projects that will be worth your time. For this list, we’re focusing on the releases of last year that we enjoyed but didn’t get to spend enough time with, regrettably.

Like all year-end lists, this one will most likely omit a favorite of yours, or we’ll miss the mark completely on projects that should get our attention. We get it, but even as studious as we were, some albums just fell out of our field of vision. In an attempt to correct that, we’re going to list 15 projects of last year that were undeniably dope and deserving of more airtime.

Check out our top 15 Hip-Hop albums of 2018 in alphabetical order. And why 15? Everyone does 10 or 20, we dare to be a little left of the usual sometimes. We also didn’t add streaming links because we think that if you’re on the Internet, you also know how to use a search engine, so go forth and make us proud!

Please ignore the numerals on the side. Thanks!

—

Photo: Getty

Hip-Hop Wired’s Top 15 Albums Of 2018: The Ones We Slept On was originally published on hiphopwired.com