Hip-Hop Reacts To Juice Wrld’s Death At Just 21

Sad day… the kid Juice World was really talented and pushing music to a new place. #RIPJuiceWorld Life is very fragile. — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) December 8, 2019

While the cause of his untimely demise is still speculation at this point, what is definitive is the immense impact the Juice was already making in his young career. His dalliances with melody and dope freestyle abilities made him a fan favorite even before his breakout hit “Lucid Dreams.”

Tributes from fans and peers alike have been pouring in for the Chicago artist whose talent has been snuffed out way too soon. .

“This man got me through so much in life & the fact that he’s not here anymore kills me,” wrote Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster on Twitter. “Felt like yesterday when we were backstage talking about video games and you playing death row on a PSP. Thank you for all the great memories. Rest Easy King Juice.”

Peep more salutes and reacting below. Rest in power peace Juice Wrld.

This man got me through so much in life & the fact that he’s not here anymore kills me. Felt like yesterday when we were backstage talking about video games and you playing death row on a PSP. Thank you for all the great memories. Rest Easy King Juice. ❤️ #rip @JuiceWorlddd pic.twitter.com/CdUD8FoE9L — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 8, 2019

