LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Throughout the year’s hip-hop heads have gotten music that has been the soundtrack of our lives. We all remember where we were when the news broke about another rap legend passing away. Prior to these MC’s untimely passings was a work ethic that was unmatched. With that being said it left us with a TON of unreleased music that the record labels are able to package together and make a posthumous album.

On this list, we have listed our favorite rap posthumous albums. From one hip-hop head to another this was NOT easy. Today on Hip-Hop Day we celebrate the life of our favorite artists by listening to their music. Check out the full list of Rap’s best Posthumous albums below!

Which Posthumous albums did we miss?

RELATED: Peep The New Visuals To Juice WRLD’s “Righteous”

RELATED: XXXTentacion Estate Announces New Album

RELATED: 2Pac Back: Estate Of Tupac Shakur Settles Lawsuit, New LPs To Be Released

Hip-Hop Celebration Day: List Of Rap’s Best Posthumous Albums was originally published on rnbphilly.com