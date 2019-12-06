Thursday, December 5th kicked off the 40th Year of Radio One with! This star-studded event brought out some of Black Entertainment’s biggest and brightest stars. Oscar-winner Jamie Foxx was presented with the Entertainment Icon Award. Missy Elliott, Chance The Rapper, Sylvia Rhone and Ryan Jamaal Swain were all honored at Thursday’s taping.

Before the festivities started, the honorees and more hit the Urban One Honors Purple carpet and remember to tune in Monday, January 20th, 2020 to see what happened on TV One!

Highlights From The Urban One Honors Purple Carpet [Photos] was originally published on mymajicdc.com