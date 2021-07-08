HHW Gaming:”Death Stranding: Director’s Cut” & “Deathloop” Take Center Stage In Latest State of Play Presentation

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

PlayStation is back with another State of Play presentation and had plenty show off to get PS4, PlayStation VR, and PS5 owners excited.

PlayStation was noticeably absent from E3 2021 becuase the company now likes to do its own thing, and understandably so, they don’t need E3, if we’re being honest. Thursday (Jul.8) marked the first State of Play presentation since E3 and Sony had plenty of games on deck. The games that really caught our attention were Death Stranding: Director’s Cut and Deathloop.

We first learned about Hideo Kojima’s remix of his weird but masterful open-world game that basically has you taking on the role of a delivery guy in a post-apocalyptic world during the Summer Game Fest but didn’t really give us any details about the game until now. If you already played the game, you know it was a massive undertaking, and we’re sure the announcement of a director’s cut didn’t have you jumping at the bits to play the game again.

Well, Kojima, the rest of the brilliant minds at his tentpole Kojima Productions might have solved that problem. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut isn’t just a glorified rehash of the first game with better graphics, thanks to the PS5. There are tons of new features. First, we’re happy to learn that your saves from the PS4 version will transfer over to the PS5 version, so if you stopped playing and want to pick up where you left off on the PS5, you can do so.

PlayStation announced that Death Stranding: Directors Cut will be stuffed with new content and enhanced gameplay features for players to enjoy during their PS5 replay. You can look forward to having new weapons at your disposal, new equipment and vehicles that will help you make those dangerous deliveries, new modes, missions, and areas to explore, expanded storylines, and enhancements to the UI.

There are also new online features, including Friend Play and Leaderboards, that Kojima Productions promises to share more information on very soon.

Other PS5 features coming to the game include:

Experience environment effects with the DualSense wireless controller’s haptic feedback.

Get closer to the world of Death Stranding with bespoke adaptive trigger resistance.

Hear sound effects come to life in 3D Audio (requires compatible headphones).

Get into the action quickly with the PS5 console’s ultra-fast SSD and near-instant load times.

Choose from two picture modes – Performance Mode with upscaled 4K and up to 60FPS or Fidelity Mode in native 4K – both with ultra-wide and HDR support**.

As for the price, don’t worry. You won’t have to dish out another $60 to $70 bucks for Death Stranding: Director’s Cut. It will only cost $10 if you own the game already. If you own a disc version of the game and own the PS5 Digital Version, you will not be able to upgrade at the discounted price, unfortunately.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut comes exclusively to the PS5 on September 24.

Another game high on our list of titles to play in 2021 is Arkane Studio’s Deathloop. During the State of Play presentation, we took a deep dive into the game published by the Xbox-owned Bethesda Studios and were shown 9-minutes of impressive gameplay.

At its core, Deathloop is a single-player campaign that comes off like a roguelike game because of its resetting world being that your character is stuck in a neverending time loop. Instead of starting from scratch after you die, you will be able to keep all of the weapons during your runs.

The extended gameplay trailer also shows Cole during his loops gathering information in different ways to take out his target, which gives players numerous ways to accomplish their missions. Whether you want to approach a mission with stealth or go in guns blazing with a bit of style, the choice is yours.

Deathloop launches exclusively on PlayStation 5 on September 14, 2021.

As mentioned above, those were not the only games featured in the presentation. We also saw Moss Book II, Arcadegeddon, Lost Judgement, Jett: The Far Shore, Sifu, Hunter’s Arena: Legends, F.I.S.T., Tribes of Midgard, and Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles.

You can watch all of the trailers in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty

HHW Gaming:”Death Stranding: Director’s Cut” & “Deathloop” Take Center Stage In Latest State of Play Presentation was originally published on hiphopwired.com