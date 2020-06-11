HHW Gaming: PS5 Confirmed Copped, Here Are The Games Coming To Sony’s New Console

Sony took its sweet time, but our patience was definitely rewarded following today’s PS5 reveal event.
Now that was a presentation, and a much needed pick me up. Before showing off its crown jewel, the PS5, Sony said we got GAMES to show you, and they didn’t disappoint. The company showed off 26 games that we could all look forward to when PS5 finally arrives Holiday 2020.
Right out the gate, PlayStation wasn’t playing revealing that Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be swinging onto the PS5 when it launches, but instead of playing as Peter Parker, the story will continue with you taking control of young Miles Morales. We also got a glimpse at Resident Evil VIII: Village, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West, NBA 2K21, and more.
Once the games were out of the way, it was time to show everyone what they were waiting for. As expected, the sleek console definitely stays true to the white and blue hue the already revealed DualSense controller sported. The PS5 is, without a doubt, unlike anything we have seen before when it comes to a console. The PS5 is curved, features a white shell with a black inside segment to complement the look.
Unlike previous PlayStation releases, the PS5 will be released in two versions, a “regular” PS5 and a PS5 Digital Edition, which will not have a disc drive opting to forgo Blu-Ray discs for digital downloads only.
Sadly, we still don’t know how much it will cost, with many analysts predicting in the $499 price range. Twitter, for some reason, believes it will cost a hell of a lot more with some gamers jokingly saying they will either sell themselves for one or take part in other unspeakable actions to secure a PS5.
Sony has already announced that the PS5’s price will come at a later date. We will definitely keep you guys updated when that day comes until then, feast your eyes on all of the game trailers that were revealed during the live stream event below.
Photo: Sony / PlayStation
1. Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online – Announcement Trailer | PS5
“With over 130 million copies sold, the record-breaking and critically acclaimed open world experience, Grand Theft Auto V is coming to PlayStation 5 in the second half of 2021 featuring a range of technical improvements, visual upgrades and performance enhancements to take full advantage of the console’s powerful new hardware, making the game more beautiful and more responsive than ever. For the massive and vibrant community of Grand Theft Auto Online players worldwide, the journey through the ever-evolving, shared world of Grand Theft Auto Online will continue on PlayStation 5, featuring additional Grand Theft Auto Online content exclusive to the latest generation hardware. Plus, a new standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will also be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months. And starting today, all PlayStation Plus members on PlayStation 4 will get Grand Theft Auto $1,000,000 deposited within 72 hours into their in-game Maze Bank account each month they play Grand Theft Auto O Online until the launch of Grand Theft Auto Online on PlayStation 5.”
2. DEATHLOOP – Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5
3. Resident Evil Village – Announcement Trailer | PS5
Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!
4. Sackboy A Big Adventure – Announcement Trailer | PS5
Iconic PlayStation hero, Sackboy returns in an all-new 3D adventure with a deeply immersive and expressive control scheme. Players can go on this epic platforming journey solo-style, or they can team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun. Sackboy A Big Adventure is coming to PlayStation 5.
5. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Announcement Trailer | PS5
6. Horizon Forbidden West – Announcement Trailer | PS5
7. Gran Turismo 7 – Announcement Trailer | PS5
Gran Turismo™ 7 builds on 22 years of experience to bring you the best features from the history of the franchise Whether you’re a competitive racer, collector, fine-tuning builder, livery designer, photographer or arcade fan – ignite your personal passion for cars with features inspired by the past, present and future of Gran Turismo™.
8. Project Athia – Teaser Trailer | PS5
“Watch a breathtaking first look at Project Athia, a thrilling story-led, action-packed adventure from SQUARE ENIX’s new studio, Luminous Productions. Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art. With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.”
9. Stray – Teaser Trailer | PS5
Stray is coming to PS5 in 2021. http://stray.game Lost, alone, and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find the way home.
10. Returnal – Announcement Trailer | PS5
Returnal combines action with roguelike gameplay into a third-person shooter where players fight to survive a hostile planet that changes with every death. Players can switch instinctively between firing modes by using a single adaptive trigger and can get right back into the action after dying. PS5’s immersive 3D audio brings the alien world to life around the player, helping players navigate the intense positional combat. Coming to PlayStation 5.
11. Destruction AllStars – Announcement Trailer | PS5
12. Oddworld Soulstorm – Announcement Trailer | PS5
“Witness Abe’s horrifying conflict with a terrifying new machination in this fresh narrative adventure. Oddworld Soulstorm represents a big visual and cinematic leap aiming that breaks new ground for Oddworld. With intelligent new mechanics and twisted new devices which enable highly explosive deviousness. This is a dark parable that tells an epic tale of a volatile society pushed to its limits.”
13. NBA 2K21 – Announcement Trailer | PS5
NBA 2K21 is built from the ground up for PS5. Get ready for Next Gen graphics, load times, and power.
14. Godfall – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5
“Take your first look at PlayStation 5 gameplay of Godfall and the world of Aperion—a world on the precipice of ruin. You are the last of the Valorian knights, god-like warriors able to equip Valorplates, legendary armor sets that transform wielders into unstoppable masters of melee combat. Tear through foes as you climb through each of the elemental realms and challenge the mad god, Macros who awaits you at the top. Ascend in Godfall, the first-of-its-kind, looter-slasher, melee action-RPG. Learn more at Godfall.com Godfall arrives on PlayStation 5 and the Epic Games Store in holiday 2020.”
15. Kena: Bridge of Spirits – Announcement Trailer | PS5
A story-driven action adventure with a stunning visual aesthetic combining exploration with fast-paced combat. Players find and grow a team of charming spirit companions called the Rot, enhancing their abilities and creating new ways to manipulate the environment. Kena: Bridge of Spirits seamlessly blends action and narrative into an unforgettable experience. Travel with Kena, a young Spirit Guide on a quest to uncover the mysterious story surrounding the demise of the village.
16. Goodbye Volcano High – Reveal Trailer | PS5
Goodbye Volcano High is a cinematic narrative adventure about the end of an era… and the beginning of a love story. Coming 2021 to PS5 & PS4.
17. GhostWire: Tokyo – Gameplay Reveal Trailer | PS5
“Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces after 99% of the city’s population vanished. Use a powerful arsenal of spectral abilities to fight the paranormal threat and unravel the mystery behind the mass disappearance. FACE THE UNKNOWN, discover the truth and save the city whenGhostWire: Tokyo arrives in 2021, exclusively on PlayStation 5.
18. JETT: The Far Shore – Reveal Trailer | PS4
JETT: The Far Shore invites you on an interstellar trip to carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion in this cinematic action-adventure coming Holiday 2020 on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
19. Solar Ash – Introduction Trailer | PS5
Solar Ash is coming to PS5 in 2021. http://solarash.com Journey through a surreal, vivid and highly stylized world filled with mystery, wild high-speed traversal, endearing characters, and massive enemy encounters. The Void beckons…
20. Demon’s Souls – Announcement Trailer | PS5
From JAPAN Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls™. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance. Coming to PlayStation 5
21. Little Devil Inside – Showcase Trailer | PS5
“Official showcase trailer for Neostream’s upcoming PS5 title – Little Devil Inside. Little Devil Inside is an action-adventure RPG with survival elements set in an atmospheric, semi-open world. The trailer reveals new scenes, monsters and glimpses of gameplay in various environments.”
22. Bugsnax – Announcement Trailer | PS5
“From the minds behind Octodad: Dadliest Catch comes Bugsnax, a whimsical adventure game coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 holiday 2020. http://www.Bugsnax.com
23. Astro’s Playroom – Announcement Trailer | PS5
Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5’s DualSense wireless controller. Astro’s Playroom is coming to PlayStation 5.
24. Pragmata – Announcement Trailer | PS5
Announcing #Pragmata, a brand new game from Capcom, now in development for PlayStation 5 launching in 2022.
25. Hitman III – Announcement Trailer | PS5
Hitman III is the dramatic conclusion to the World of Assassination trilogy. Agent 47 is back as a ruthless professional for the most important contracts of his entire career. Death Awaits. Hitman III is available January 2021 for PS5 and PS4.”