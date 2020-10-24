Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) made several stops in and around the Cleveland area alongside Marcia Fudge and Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur Saturday afternoon. Stops included the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections to greet voters, Cuyahoga Community College, Zanzibar Soul Fusion and Fetch & Co to meet local business owners Abbey Markiewitz and Julia Gramenz.
LISTEN: Kamala Harris On Cleveland, Ohio, $15 Minimum Wage, Underfunded Schools, Black Wealth and Ice Cube
With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing state of Ohio. President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Circleville, Ohio right outside of Columbus on Saturday.
Got Eem! Obama Skewers Trump In First 2020 Campaign Speech For Biden
Check out video and photos of Sen. Kamala Harris many stops around Cleveland below!
Here’s All The Stops Senator Kamala Harris Made In Cleveland This Weekend! [PHOTOS + VIDEOS] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
1. Sen. Kamala Harris stopping to answer questions from reporters in Cleveland
Sen. Kamala Harris stopping to answer questions from reporters in Cleveland.
2. Sen. Kamala Harris and Marcia Fudge stop for soul food takeout at Zanzibar Soul Fusion in downtown Cleveland.
Sen. Kamala Harris and Marcia Fudge stop for soul food takeout at Zanzibar Soul Fusion in downtown Cleveland.
3. Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 24: Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to early voters lined up outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on October 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. With the presidential election less than two weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing states. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,usa,talking,ohio,in a row,politics,vice president,election,democracy,nominee,voting,cleveland – ohio,politics and government,kamala harris,vice presidential candidate
4. Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 24: Democratic supporters listen as Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to a small crowd outside of Cuyahoga Community College on October 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. With the presidential election less than two weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing states. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
5. Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 24: Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to early voters lined up outside the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on October 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
6. Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 24: Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) greets supporters out front of Fetch & Co on October 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
7. Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 24: Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to Johnny Hutton out front of Zanzibar Soul Fusion on October 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
8. Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 24: Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is led by Marcia Fudge to meet the staff of Zanzibar Soul Fusion on October 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing states. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
9. Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 24: Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is led by Marcia Fudge to meet the staff of Zanzibar Soul Fusion on October 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. With the presidential election less than 2 weeks away candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing states. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
10. Vice Presidential Nominee Kamala Harris Campaigns In ClevelandSource:Getty
CLEVELAND, OH – OCTOBER 24: Democratic Vice President nominee Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks to a small crowd outside of Cuyahoga Community College on October 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. With the presidential election less than two weeks away, candidates of both parties attempt to secure their standings in the important swing states. (Photo by Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)
11. Kamala Harris visits Cleveland for campaign event at Cuyahoga Community College
Vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris spoke at a campaign event at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland just less than two weeks before the election.