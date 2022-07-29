HelloBeautiful Staff Share Their Favorite Lipsticks On National Lipstick Day

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Pucker up those pouts and smear them with your favorite shade because today is National Lipstick Day! Lipstick is the highlight of a good beauty beat. It’s the cherry on top of your fashion look. It has been known to brighten up a dull day and boost confidence; therefore, it’s only right we celebrate this multifaceted beauty product.

Lipstick surfaced about 5,000 years ago by the ancient Sumerian and Indus Valley men and women. Since then, the product has evolved into a household item worn by almost every culture known to man. Not only does this crayon color your lips, but it also lifts your mood. Throwing on a shade of lipstick is more than just accenting your beauty look. For some, it represents fashion, art, power, and history.

Most people who wear lipstick have a unique attachment to it. Whether it’s a childhood connection, uplifting their self-esteem, or simply decorating their full lips, lipstick plays an important role in many people’s daily lives. And in case you’re wondering just how impactful lipstick is, check out what the Hello Beautiful team has to say about their love for the popular beauty tool.

