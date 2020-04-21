CLOSE
Heartbreaker: Trey Songz Baby Boy Noah Turns 1-Years-Old Today! [Photos]

Posted April 21, 2020

Trey Songz

Trey Songz baby boy Noah is turning 1-years-old today & he is the most adorable baby! Trigga’s cousin posted a picture confirming his nephews birthday saying, “Happy 1st birthday to my amazing nephew Noah!!! The last 365 days of being able to see my boy grow and develop his own personality has been a pleasure and I’m so happy I get to spoil you with love and new foods lol. Happy birthday lil man!”

Whew, time is flying!.Mr. Steal Your Girl is going to have to pass the torch to his baby boy before you know it!

 

Noah L. 4/20/19

My boy said he need a passport...

I know a different love now. Happy Father’s Day.

