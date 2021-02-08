LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A lot of noise was made around the fact that The Weeknd spent $7M of his own money to put on a Super Bowl halftime show that was truly inline with his vision. I personally thought the show was dope, but what did you think?

Here’s some reaction from the Twitter world!

Here’s Why the Super Bowl Fan Ran On the Field

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win The Super Bowl; Tom Brady Makes History (Again)

Hate it or Love it? Twitter Reacts to The Weeknd’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com