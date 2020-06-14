Happy Obama Day: Internet Celebrates Last Real President During Imposter’s Birthday

It’s June 14, which means its Obama Day . Nah, it isn’t our Forever President’s Birthday or anything like that (there is an official Obama Day in July , though), but the Internet has come together to celebrate POTUS No. 44 on the current guy who is squatting in the White House’s birthday.

Spite is something Cheeto is quite familiar with., so Obama trending for all the right reasons on the bitter orange racist‘s born day is just… [chef’s kiss].

So in that regard, people have taken to the Internets to express their appreciation for Obama via photos, quotes and GIFs. The consistent Donald Trump slander is always welcome, too.

Check out some of the best of the best praise for Obama below. And be sure to vote in November.

