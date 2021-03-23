Happy National Puppy Day: Check Out These Celebrities & Their Adorable Pups

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Man’s best friend is celebrated today on National Puppy Day. Prepare yourselves for an overdose of cuteness. All of the most adorable puppies are headed to the spotlight with their celebrity parents and getting the royal treatment on their special day.

Happy #NationalPuppyDay! Show us your fur babies and tell us what your favorite thing about them is! 🐶🐾💕 pic.twitter.com/oWugNTkrGG — National Puppy Day™ (@Natl_PuppyDay) March 23, 2021

Dogs bring about so much happiness and emotional support to their owners as the perfect companions. Humans don’t deserve such compassionate friends.

Established in 2006, National Puppy Day is perfect for all dog enthusiasts to celebrate unconditional love and fawn over the irresistibly cute fur balls that bring so much joy to families across the world. This day is about the love of our friendly puppies, but it is especially designed to raise awareness about puppy mills and help prospective owners consider adoption.

If you are already a puppy or dog owner, there are a ton of deals for new toys, treats and products offered by a variety of marketplaces in store and online. Grab yourself a Frappuccino and a puppuccino for your sweet puppy and gush over your favorite celebrities and their adorable puppies to celebrate the occasion.

