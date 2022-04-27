Happy National Denim Day: Celebrate With Our Favorite Celebrity Denim Looks [Gallery]

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Happy National Denim Day! We are celebrating this day of action and awareness in support of Sexual Assualt Awareness Month with a gallery of our favorite celebrity denim looks inside.

Denim Day takes place on the last Wednesday of April, which is today April 27. The day also falls within Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which aims to bring awareness to the grappling impacts of sexual assault. This day is an event in which people are encouraged to wear denim to combat victim blaming and educate others about sexual violence.

The day calls for supporters to wear jeans with a purpose, support survivors, and educate themselves about sexual assault.

National Denim Day was first established in 1999. For the past 23 years, Peace Over Violence has run an inspiring and powerful campaign to practice solidarity and support survivors by renewing its commitment to exposing harmful behaviors and attitudes surrounding sexual violence.

The campaign began after a ruling by the Italian Supreme Court where a rape conviction was overturned because the justices felt that since the victim was wearing tight jeans she must have helped the person who raped her remove her jeans, thereby implying consent. The following day, the women in the Italian Parliament came to work wearing jeans in solidarity with the victim.

Peace Over Violence developed the Denim Day campaign in response to this case and the activism surrounding it. Since then, what started as a local campaign to bring awareness to victim blaming and destructive myths that surround sexual violence has grown into a global movement. It has grown to become the longest running sexual violence prevention and education campaign in history.

Denim Day asks community members, elected officials, businesses and students to make a social statement with their fashion statement by wearing jeans on this day as a visible means of protest against the misconceptions that surround sexual violence. Learn more about the campaign here.

Check our gallery of our favorite celebrity denim looks below:

