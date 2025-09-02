Happy Birthday, Zendaya: 10 Of The Star’s Fiercest Looks [Gallery]

It’s hard to believe Zendaya is only 29-years-old, considering all she’s accomplished. The Emmy award-winning actress has acheived so much already. We celebrate her birthday (September 1) today with a gallery of some of her best looks over the years.

The movie star took to her personal Instagram on the day of her birthday (September 1), and shared a throwback photo of herself as a little tot riding a merry-go-round.

She captioned the sweet photo with, “Just coming on here to say how grateful I am for another year of life and for all of you for making it so beautiful. Thank you so so much for all of the love and warm wishes….as always, here’s to (the official last year of my twenties, literally wth) 29 🫶🏽Z.”

Check out the post below:

Love 101.1 The Wiz? Get more! Join the 101.1 The Wiz Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Zendaya began her career as a child model and backup dancer before gaining notoriety for her role as Rocky Blue on the Disney Channel series Shake It Up in 2010. For over a decade, the actress has been seen in a number of roles onscreen. From the Spider-Man franchise, Malcolm And Marie, the Dune franchise, and Euphoria, Zendaya has a body of work that showcases her range and depth as an actress and producer.

The award-winning entertainer is currently preparing for future projects, including her role as Chani in Dune: Part Three and as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day (2026). She is also expected to reprise her role as Rue Bennett in the third season of Euphoria, and will also star opposite Robert Pattinson in The Drama, which is in post-production.

Despite the notion that young child stars have a difficult time transitioning into adulthood, Zendaya has continued to level up year after year. Aside from being breathtakingly stunning, she is just simply great at her job. The emotional depth she carries in her roles is always memorable onscreen. We are so proud of the legacy Zendaya continues to create for herself in entertainment and look forward to seeing what else the young star has in store.

Check out a gallery of our favorite Zendaya photos, where she’s serving fabulous, fearless and fierce.

Happy Birthday, Zendaya: 10 Of The Star’s Fiercest Looks [Gallery] was originally published on globalgrind.com

1. Stunning Source:zendaya 2. The Movement Source:zendaya 3. A Ray of Sunshine Source:zendaya 4. It’s Effortless Source:zendaya 5. Critic’s Choice Source:zendaya 6. Give It Up For The Gown Source:zendaya 7. Casual & Cute Source:zendaya 8. Glamorous Source:zendaya 9. Pose Source:zendaya 10. Face Card Source:zendaya