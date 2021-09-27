Happy Birthday, Tunechi! 10 Lil Wayne Verses We Will Never Forget

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Lil Wayne is the gift that keeps on giving. Today, the rapper celebrates his 39th birthday . We decided it was the perfect day to share some of his best verses throughout the years.

The New Orleans rapper started rapping when he was 11 years old. While most kids were approaching their teens, Wayne came out swinging on on the collaborative album True Story with B.G. For years, he has sustained a successful music career and arguably become one of the greatest rapper of all time.. Lil Wayne is regarded by many music aficionados as one of the most influential hip hop artists of his generation.

Fans adore the Young Money rapper for his effortless flows, clever analogies and raw talent. Lil Wayne has some of the most unforgettable verses. From his notable bars on the mixtape No Ceilings to the Dedication series, Lil Wayne continues to live up to his goat title. Just when you thought Wayne might be sitting the mic down, he proved that he has more fire verses to spit. He most recently dropped a verse on Moneybagg Yo’s “Wockesha” remix, and naturally, he ate.

We celebrate the undeniable rapper on his birthday with a collection of the best Lil Wayne’s verses we will never forget. Comment with your favorite Tunechi lyric below.

Happy Birthday, Lil Wayne!

1. Lil Wayne – “6 Foot 7 Foot”



Source:Lil Wayne

“Real G’s move in silence like Lasagna.” 2. Lil Wayne – “A Milli”



Source:Lil Wayne

“I don’t owe you like two vowels.” 3. Solange ft. Lil Wayne – “Mad”



Source:Solange

“I used to rock hand-me-downs, and now I rock standing crowds / But it’s hard when you only / Got fans around and no fam around / And if they are, then their hands are out.” 4. 2 Chainz ft. Lil Wayne – “Blue C-Note”



Source:2 Chainz

“I keep on switching wifeys / You gotta Uncle Phil me.” 5. Drake ft. Lil Wayne – “HYFR”



Source:Drake

“So much for being optimistic / They say love is in the air, so I / Hold my breath until my face turn purple” 6. Lil Wayne – “Best Rapper Alive”



Source:Lil Wayne

“The heart of New Orleans / Thumping and beating / Living and breathing / Stealing and feeding / Peeling and leaving / Killing and grieving.” 7. Lil Wayne – “BM J.R.”



Source:Lil Wayne

“Real shit I’m ducking bombs from a drug war / No religion but the cops swear that I’m a drug lord.” 8. Moneybagg Yo ft. Lil Wayne & Ashanti – “Wockesha”



Source:Moneybagg Yo

“Wockesha ain’t no Activis but she can act like hеr.” 9. Lil Wayne – “Put Some Keys On That”



Source:Scarface987

“I am a vegetarian man I only eat beets / wear a lot of carats and I smoke the best green.” 10. Lil Wayne – “Mr. Carter”



Source:Lil Wayne

“Didn’t wear a bulletproof / So I got shot and you can see the proof / Blind eyes could look at me and see the truth /Wonder if Stevie do?”

