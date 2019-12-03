Happy Birthday, Trina! Here Are 15 Times She Proved She Was The Baddest Chick

For us, she’s the original “baddest b*tch”.

Katrina Laverne Taylor, better known as Trina, turns 41 today. The Miami native is the first of her kind to put on for her city. She was part of the elite female rappers who adopted raunchy lyrics and sexy clothing as part of their image. Artists like Trina and Lil Kim made it acceptable rap like the boys while looking like a vixen.

Over the years, Trina has changed her look. She experiments with fashion and takes the risks that many aren’t willing to take. For her, fashion is light and fun. She has learned not to take herself too seriously on the red carpet.

In one of her recent Instagram posts, the Love and Hip Hop star showed off a chic blonde bob, hot pink dress, and beautifully beat face. She’s a whole vibe, just like she was in the 2000’s. In honor of her 41st birthday, we’re reviewing 10 times Trina proved she was the baddest chick.

