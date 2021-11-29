LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

It seems fitting that NFL starwas born during cuffing season.

The latter months of the year are a time where people look to lock in with that special someone: Favoring nights cuddled under a warm blanket over freezing in line outside a trendy club. As the quintessential “good guy,” Wilson has taken on the role of step-dad, adoring husband and patient head-of-household. Yes, in an era where everyone is deemed toxic for one reason or another, Wilson has proven that, contrary to popular belief, it is possible to be successful, famous and fully dedicated to family.

Today, on his 33rd birthday, we’d like to give a special shoutout to Russ for just being a genuine dude. The NFL star is celebrated on and off the field, and deservedly so. Check out our favorite pics of Wilson below.

Happy Birthday To Ciara’s Prayer: Our Favorite Pics Of Russell Wilson Being Amazing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com