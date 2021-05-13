Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder! Here’s 19 Classic Photos Of Him & His Celeb Friends

Today Stevie Wonder celebrates his 71st birthday! Over the years many have admired him for his music and despite the odds rising high above expectations. His voice has touched people all over the world whether it’s his soulful jams or soft ballads, Stevie has managed to give us some of our favorite songs! Throughout his career, he has connected with almost all of our favorite celebrities and public figures. From performances with artists like Whitney Houston, making a difference within our communities around the world with leaders like Nelson Mandela, and even getting in the driver’s seat during his Carpool Karaoke episode, Stevie has given us so many moments to smile about.
As you scroll through the photos below, let “Happy Birthday” (the right and only version) play in your head. Happy Birthday Stevie Wonder!
1. RihannaSource:Getty
Stevie Wonder and Rihanna backstage at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
2. Alicia KeySource:Getty
Alicia Keys with Stevie Wonder.
3. Whitney HoustonSource:Getty
Whitney Houston and Stevie Wonder attend an event circa 1989.
4. President Barack ObamaSource:Getty
US President Barack Obama presents musician Stevie Wonder with the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song during a taping of the ‘Stevie Wonder In Performance at the White House: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize’ in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on February 25, 2009.
5. PrinceSource:Getty
Prince and Stevie Wonder perform ‘Through the Fire’ at 6th Annual BET Awards.
6. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty
Musical guest Stevie Wonder is greeted by First Lady Michelle Obama on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in 2017
7. Nelson MandelaSource:Getty
South African President Nelson Mandela embraces Stevie Wonder at the presidential residence in Pretoria on February 6, 1996. Mandela praised Wonder for his involvement in anti-apartheid activities when the African National Congress was still a banned organization in South Africa.
8. Eddie MurphySource:Getty
Stevie Wonder and honoree Eddie Murphy perform onstage at Spike TV’s ‘Eddie Murphy: One Night Only’ at the Saban Theatre on November 3, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California.
9. OprahSource:Getty
Stevie Wonder and Oprah at the Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular at the United Center on May 17, 2011 in Chicago, Illinois.
10. India ArieSource:Getty
India Arie and Stevie Wonder attend The Dinner For Equality co-hosted by Patricia Arquette and Marc Benioff on February 25, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
11. James CordenSource:Getty
Stevie Wonder joins James Corden for Carpool Karaoke on “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” on the CBS Television Network. Watch the episode here: https://bit.ly/3fikil6
12. Kanye WestSource:Getty
Kanye West, guest and Stevie Wonder during the 2004 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.
13. Coretta Scott KingSource:Getty
Stevie Wonder and Coretta Scott King backstage during M.L.K Gala at The Atlanta Civic Center in Atlanta Georgia, January 13, 1982
14. CiaraSource:Getty
Stevie Wonder and Ciara backstage at the 2016 Billboard Music Awards at the T-Mobile Arena on May 22, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
15. President Bill Clinton and Hillary ClintonSource:Getty
President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd as singer Stevie Wonder performs during an inaugural ball in Washington DC on January 20, 1997. Clinton was sworn in earlier today for a second term as President of the United States. Herbie Hancock plays the piano background.
16. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty
Yolanda Adams performs with Stevie Wonder on stage at the 36th NAACP Image Awards at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion on March 19, 2005 in Los Angeles, California.
17. CherSource:Getty
Cher and Stevie Wonder attend the Grammy on March 2, 1974 in Los Angeles, California.
18. LedisiSource:Getty
Stevie Wonder and Ledisi perform during the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Dedication co-chaired by the Tommy Hilfiger Corporate Foundation on October 16, 2011 in Washington, DC.
19. Don Cornelius and Smokey RobinsonSource:Getty
Stevie Wonder, Don Cornelius, and Smokey Robinson during 2005 TV Land Awards.