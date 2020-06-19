If you’re a Black person who grew up in the 80’s and 90’s, then Phylicia Rashad is an honorary member of your family. In some ways, she served as the matriarch of our community. On-screen, she was the educated Black woman that raised 4 beautiful Black children to be positive contributions to the world. Although this was just a character she played on television, it rang true to who she was as a person.
In addition, over the years Rashad has been the epitome of grace, always exuding classic beauty, and polished and well put together style. She’s never one to shy away from trying new things but adding in her personal favorites to finish off her lewks which includes a hint of vintage. And when it’s time to hit the red carpet and show out, Rashad knows how to throw on a gorgeous gown and grace us with her stunning presence.
Phylicia Rashad turned 72 today (6/19). She has given us 48 years of acting, singing and directing. In honor of her birthday, here are ten time she was an ultimate style Goddess.
Happy Birthday Phylicia Rashad! Here Are 10 Times She Showed Us Style And Grace was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. SISTERS PHYLICIA RASHAD AND DEBBIE ALLEN, 1985Source:Getty
The Allen sisters are among our favorites when it comes to the fabulous sister duo. Debbie Allen posed with her sister Phylicia Ayers-Allen (later Phylicia Rashad), for the ‘Night of 100 Stars II’ television special in 1985.
2. PHYLICIA RASHAD AT THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS, 1989Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad posed with her People’s Choice Award in a 1989 for her role in “The Cosby Show”.
3. PHYLICIA RASHAD IN A PROMO SHOT FOR THE COSBY SHOW, 96Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad posed for a promo shot for “The Cosby Show” back in 1996. She gave us classic matriarch vibes.
4. PHYLICIA RASHAD AT THE BROTHERS OF THE KNIGHT MUSICAL, 2001Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad attended a performance of “Brothers of the Knight” in an all black outfit with an oversized white coat.
5. PHYLICIA RASHAD AT THE 59TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, 2005Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad attended the 59th Annual Tony Awards clad in a beautiful champagne colored dress.
6. PHYLICIA RASHAD AT THE LAURENCE OLIVER AWARDS, 2010Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad attended the Laurence Olivier Awards in a gorgeous soft blue and metallic gown.
7. PHYLICIA RASHAD AT THE DGA HONORS GALA, 2015Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad attended the DGA Honors Gala in a metallic midi dress.
8. PHYLICIA RASAD AT THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad attended the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards in an elegant maroon dress.
9. PHYLICIA RASHAD AT THE TYLER PERRY “A FALL FROM GRACE” PREMIERE, 2020Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad attended the premiere of Tyler Perry’s “A Fall From Grace” premiere in a comfortable but chic all-black ensemble.
10. PHYLICIA RASHAD AT THE “A SOLDIER’S PLAY” OPENING NIGHT, 2020Source:Getty
Phylicia Rashad attended the Broadway Opening Night performance for The Roundabout Theatre Company’s “A Soldier’s Play” clad in an all black ensemble with am oversized fur coat.