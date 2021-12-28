Happy Birthday Nichelle Nichols! 7 Times The Star Trek Legend Made Her Mark

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Living legend Nichelle Nichols celebrated her 89th birthday on Tuesday, Dec. 28. Fifty-five years after the debut of “Star Trek: The Original Series,” Nichols continues to touch the hearts and minds of generations.

It would be an understatement to say Nichols’ Lt. Uhura, later given the first name Nyota, inspired generations of actors and sci-fi fans. Although her character did not have a first name until the 2009 “Star Trek” movie remake, Nichols’ Uhura introduced generations of Black viewers to the possibility of adventure beyond their current reality.

First discovered by Duke Ellington at the age of 15, Nichols was a triple threat actor, dancer, and singer who performed in many theater productions for moving to television. She starred in a production of “Porgy and Bess” and was twice nominated for the Sarah Siddons Award for Best Actress for her roles in “The Blacks” and “Kicks and Company.”

According to Screen Rant, she had a few opportunities to flex her vocal skills on “Star Trek.” The outlet noted that notes from the show’s second season indicated that her character Uhura was popular among the crew for her singing.

Nichols was also a regular on the convention circuit, making appearances at Star Trek conventions, Comic Cons, and related events. After her diagnosis with dementia in 2018, Nichols made fewer public appearances.

She made her final major public appearance during the Los Angeles Comic-Con. As reported by NewsOne earlier this month, Nichols was also honored by NASA at the event.

During this year’s Los Angeles Comic Con festivities, Nichols was honored for her impactful and transformative work on and off the screen through an array of panels. She was diagnosed with dementia three years ago, making the commemoration even more memorable.

As part of the convention, she was awarded the NASA Exceptional Public Achievement Medal for playing an instrumental role in diversifying the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. After accepting the medal presented by NASA Astronaut Appearance Specialist Denise Young, Nichols received a standing ovation.

Her presence on screen led to a sting expanding the ranks of real-life space explorers through her work with NASA to increase recruitment of women and people of color into the agency’s ranks. The “Women in Motion” Documentary explores Nichols’ work with NASA.

Nichols formed the company Women In Motion, Inc. in 1977, recruiting over 8,000 people of color into NASA.

The film is available with a subscription to Paramount+ or free on streaming services Tubi or Vudu.

Happy Birthday Nichelle Nichols! 7 Times The Star Trek Legend Made Her Mark was originally published on newsone.com