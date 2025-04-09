Happy Birthday, Lil Nas X: 22 Of His Most Unapologetic & Entertaining Tweets

Listen Live
Celebrate Lil Nas X With 22 of His Most Unapologetic Tweets

Published on April 9, 2025

GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN / WENN

Lil Nas X, who is infamous for his Internet trolling and viral tweets, celebrates his 26th birthday today. One of the “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” rapper’s most impressive qualities, besides creating Grammy award-winning hits, is stirring up controversy on our timelines. Lil Nas X’s Twitter is filled with hilarious tweets discussing random topics like why Clifford the Big Red Dog is so huge, the government’s recourse and the gay agenda.
Though Lil Nas X recently went under fire for the video for his latest single “Montero,” he is unapologetically sharing his talents with the world. He doesn’t care who’s watching. It is evident that whatever he’s doing is working, because the single reached the N0. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 list as of April 5. It’s his second career No. 1 single, after “Old Town Road” in 2019. The single remains at No. 1 on the global Spotify chart with a new daily high in streams at 7.872 million. Insane!
       

It is not easy to follow up after such a massive hit like “Old Town Road,” which gave Lil Nas X the push he needed to break music industry barriers. People didn’t believe the young Atlanta rapper could accomplish such a feat, but look at the superstar now. Lil Nas X is deliberately walking in his purpose, and consciously representing his communities without fear of the criticism that lies on the Internet. Many of us could take a page out of Lil Nas X’s book on being unapologetic, liberated and authentic. We are celebrating the best troll on the net today with a series of Lil Nas X’s most unapologetic and entertaining tweets. Happy Birthday, Montero!

1. A Focused King

2. A Working Man

3. The Good Ol' Days

4. What Is Time Anyway?

5. Sign This Man Up For Stand-Up

6. The Power of Manifestation

7. Totally Unrelated But Relatable

8. A Humanitarian

9. With Such A Kind Heart

10. Even In Hard Times.. He Still Has Jokes

11. Everything Is Indeed A Think Piece

12. Wide Open On The Net

13. If Your Dating Life Sucks, Try Raccoons?

14. Numbers

15. Did You See It Too?

16. Trendsetter: Everyone's Posting How They're Watching "Montero"

17. No Distractions

18. He Thought A Hater Said Something

19. There's A Spongebob Meme For Any Situation

20. The Gay Agenda

21. "Lil"

22. Conscious & Considerate

