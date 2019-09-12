Happy Birthday, Jennifer Hudson! Here Are 10 Times J Hud Shut Down The Red Carpet

Jennifer Hudson came a long way from her American Idol days. Three studio albums, 16 movies, a weight loss campaign, a few stints on Broadway, and a baby later, the award-winning Virgo made coming in 7th look like a major win. I mean, can you name another American Idol star that has an Academy Award, Golden Globe Award, BAFTA Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress?
Her unique voice has put her in the category with R & B’s elite artists. This woman’s range is not to be played with! She is well on her way of being known as one of the greats. Beyond her vocals, J Hud used her platform to show off her sense of style. After shedding 80 pounds in the public eye, she started wearing less and going out more. Once she became pregnant with her son, J Hud kept the maternity fashion chic and comfortable. Because fitness has become a new lifestyle choice for her, the singer/actress was able to bounce back with ease.
The red carpet became a playground for her to explore what worked and what didn’t work. Her love affair with beautiful ball gowns has made her a top pick for the best dressed lists. In celebration of her 38th birthday, we’re highlighting all the times Jennifer Hudson shut down a red carpet.
1. 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika JonesSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson brought this black, tasseled gown to another level. It is simple yet elegant.
2. 91st Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Give them drama, Jennifer! She took the 91st Annual Academy Awards by storm in this black tuxedo with an elaborate train.
3. 91st Annual Academy AwardsSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson hit the red carpet of the 91st Annual Academy Awards in this extravagant, single-shoulder, ruffled gown.
4. All-Star Lineup Pays Tribute At “Aretha! A GRAMMYÂ Celebration For The Queen Of SoulSource:Getty
Who better than Jennifer Hudson to sing a tribute to the late Aretha Franklin? And what a perfect ensemble to do it in!
5. The Voice UK 2018Source:Getty
This is by far one of my favorite looks on Jennifer. Here she is on the red carpet for The Voice UK’s photocall clad in a black velvet gown with a high slit.
6. Glamour’s 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year AwardsSource:Getty
Jennifer Hudson hit us a vintage look at Glamour’s 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards.
7. “The Color Purple” Broadway CastSource:Getty
This a great alternative to Jennifer Hudson’s typical red carpet looks. Here she is at the photocall for “The Color Purple”.
8. “The Color Purple” Broadway Opening Night – After PartySource:Getty
Speaking of “The Color Purple”, Jennifer Hudson gave serious lewks for the opening night of the play in a purple strapless gown.
9. Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ “Sing”Source:Getty
Jennifer Hudson looked radiant on the red carpet of the premiere for Universal Picture’ “Sing”.
10. 2016 Summer TCA Tour – NBCUniversal Press Tour Day 1Source:Getty
One things for sure, Jennifer Hudson knows how to keep thing elegant and classy on every red carpet she’s ever touched. Here she is at the 2016 Summer TCA Tour in a printed body con dress.