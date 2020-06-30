, affectionately known as “Fanny,” has made some classic, chart-topping hits. The American Idol alum is known for her unique raspy voice, and broad range. She sounds like no one out there, and that’s her claim to fame. Music runs deep in Fantasia’s blood. Her first cousins, K-Ci & JoJo gave her some insight to how success in the music industry could look.

Fantasia’s life story is an inspiration. Although she’d been singing since the age of 5, her innocence was stripped from her when she was raped by a classmate in High School. Embarrassment and shame caused her to drop out, along with becoming pregnant at the age of 16 by a former boyfriend.

Yet, she persisted.

Honoring her talent, she decided to push through and audition for the 3rd season of American Idol. After winning the season, she went on to change her life in a way that would encourage other young women. She’s released albums, made her debut on Broadway, and even went on to get an honorary high school diploma.

Since Fantasia’s time in the spotlight, she’s stayed true to herself as far as fashion and beauty goes. No one can rock that signature short cut the way she does. When it comes to style, Fanny keeps it all the way sexy. She’s not afraid to show a little leg or give some cleavage.

Today, 6/30, Fantasia turns 36. Her musical contributions are amazing, as is her sexy fashion sense. In honor of her birthday, we’re counting down 10 times Fanny gave us style goals.

Happy Birthday Fantasia! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Style Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com