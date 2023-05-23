Happy Birthday: Celebrating Ryan Coogler

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Oaklands own, Ryan Coogler gained significant recognition for his work as the writer and director of the critically acclaimed film “Fruitvale Station” (2013). The movie, which was based on a true story, depicted the final hours of Oscar Grant, an unarmed African-American man who was killed by a police officer in 2009. This was the beginning of cell phones documenting the ongoing police brutality conflict that black Americans still suffer from today.

Today is Ryan Cooglers 37th birthday and we would like to celebrate him for all the work he’s done in the black film industry and for the culture.

Coogler’s career reached new heights with his involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He directed the highly successful and groundbreaking superhero film “Black Panther” (2018). The film received widespread acclaim for its cultural significance, compelling storytelling, and predominantly black cast. “Black Panther” became a global phenomenon, grossing over $1.3 billion at the box office and earning Coogler numerous praises.

In addition, Coogler has directed and co-written the sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” (2022). He has also worked on other projects, including “Creed” (2015), “Creed II” (2018), and “Creed III”. The films served as a continuation of the “Rocky” franchise, focusing on the story of Adonis Creed, the son of Apollo Creed.

Ryan Coogler is known for his powerful storytelling, and for bringing important social issues to the forefront through his films. He has become one of the most influential and respected directors in the industry, recognized for his artistic vision, and commitment to representation and diversity in cinema. Here is a list of films Ryan Coogler directed. Happy Birthday, Ryan!

