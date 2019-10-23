Amandla Stenberg is a force to be reckoned with. As she enters her 21st year of life, she’s positioned herself as a rising starlet, advocate and voice for the LGBTQ community, and a budding fashionista. She a part of that influential group of young adults who are about to change the world. Amandla is definitely one to watch.

Her style can’t be summed up in one word. She hones an eclectic swag that says, “I wear what I want and I don’t care what you think.” Amandla presents as a young woman who knows exactly who she is, down to what she wears. She loves to have fun with prints and colors, she experiments with different hair styles, and she’s no stranger to bold makeup looks.

As the actress enters the absolute legal age of adulthood, we’re visiting 10 times Amandla killed it on the red carpet.

Happy Birthday Amandla Stenberg! Here Are 10 Times She Killed It On The Red Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com