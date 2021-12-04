Happy 52nd Birthday To The Brooklyn Legend, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jay-Z is a living legend with millions of records sold worldwide and became a billionaire via his various business ventures in the process. Today (Dec. 4) is the artist born Shawn Carter’s birthday, and Twitter is currently celebrating thelegend properly.

If you’re a regular reader of Hip-Hop Wired, you’re already well aware that we support Hov around these parts so there’s no need for us to run down his impressive resume in grand detail. With 13 studio albums, multiple businesses, and the ability to still show up on features and body the track, Jay-Z doesn’t have anything else to prove as he coasts comfortably into his middle years.

Would another album from Jay-Z be welcomed by most? Most certainly. But at this juncture, if we never get another proper full-length from H to the Izzo, we’ve got plenty to fall back on. As one of the greatest living rappers today, Jay-Z’s lyrical and entrepreneurial acumen should be studied for years to come.

For now, check out the reactions from Twitter honoring Jay-Z below, and we’ve also added a collection of playlists from the biggest DSPs featuring the GOAT’s music.

Happy G-Day, Jay-Z!

