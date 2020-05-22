Naomi Campbell is a living legend. The supermodel, actress, and philanthropist turns 50 today (5/22). When you envision black excellence, Naomi’s style and grace makes her a great fit for the title. She has been an inspiration to black and brown girls across the globe. Her strength empowers others to stand up for themselves, stay true to who they are, and keep going, no matter what the spectators may say.
Naomi’s career began in 1978, when she first appeared in Bob Marley’s music video for, “Is This Love.” She was just 7 years old. By the age of 15, she landed on the cover of British Elle. Naomi’s career took off in a way that was rare for women of color during that time. Still, she was one of the highest paid, most marketable models of her generation.
Since the 80’s, she’s had countless struts down the runway, she’s been on the cover of just about every magazine known to man, and she’s held a few notable acting gigs. She’s now allowed her fans to get a closer look at her life behind the scenes with her YouTube channel.
Let’s be real, Naomi has contributed so much to women of color. It is an honor to recognize her for her 50th solar return. Here are 10 times she killed the fashion game.
Happy 50th Birthday Naomi Campbell! Here Are 10 Times She Killed The Fashion Game was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. NAOMI CAMPBELL WALKS THE YVES SAINT-LAURENT SHOW, 1987Source:Getty
A young Naomi Campbell graced the runway of the Yves Saint-Laurent show back in 1987.
2. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT HER 20TH BIRTHDAY PARTY, 1990Source:Getty
Naomi gave us classic beauty vibes at her 20th birthday party, 30 years ago.
3. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MODE PRET-A-PORTER, 1995Source:Getty
This is why she’s the best! Naomi Campbell struck an effortless pose on the runway of the Mode Pret-a-Porter show in 1995.
4. 27th Annual Fifi Awards, 2000Source:Getty
Naomi Campbell hit the red carpet of the 27th Annual Fifi Awards clad in a black, sheer dress.
5. FASHION FOR RELIEF CHARITY EVENT, 2005Source:Getty
Gagging! Naomi Campbell looked like the ultimate black barbie doll at the Fashion for Relief charity event in 2005.
6. NAOMI CAMPBELL PROMO SHOT OF THE FACE SEASON 2, 2010Source:Getty
Naomi Campbell looked amazing in the promo shots of the modeling competition show, “The Face.”
7. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE MET GALA, 2014Source:Getty
Naomi Campbell looked angelic on the red carpet of the 2014 Met Gala.
8. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE FASHION AWARDS, 2016Source:Getty
Naomi Campbell looked amazing at the 2016 Fashion Awards.
9. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE VANITY FAIR OSCAR PARTY, 2018Source:Getty
Naomi Campbell was a complete vision at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2018.
10. NAOMI CAMPBELL AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
50, where? Naomi Campbell showed us why she’s the best to ever do it in this white Stephanie Rolland dress at the 2020 Grammy Awards.