Happy 50th Birthday, Jay-Z! Here Are 15 Of His Most Dapper Red Carpet Moments

Posted December 4, 2019

2019 Roc Nation THE BRUNCH - Inside

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Walking and living legend, Jay-Z also known as Sean Carter, turns 50 today. With all the contributions he has made to the music, fashion, and advocacy worlds, this should be a national holiday.

Jay is a man who moves in silence, only speaking when necessary. In recent years he’s quietly paid legal fees, donated to prominent causes, and used his platform to advocate for underserved communities.

During Jay-Z’s career, he learned the importance of properly marketing himself so that he could be taken seriously. Along with cleaning up his image, he switched up his wardrobe to show just how dapper he could be. With his gorgeous wife on his arm, Jay-Z is easily one of the most dapper men on the red carpet.
Jay-Z’s grown man swag is one to be acknowledged. Today the mogul turns 50 years old. If you need notes on how to elevate your menswear style, take a look at 15 times Jay-Z went dapper on the red carpet.

1. JAY-Z LEAVING HIS MTV VMA’S AFTER PARTY, 2016

JAY-Z LEAVING HIS MTV VMA'S AFTER PARTY, 2016 Source:Getty

Jay-Z gave an all black casual look as he left his MTV VMA after party.

2. JAY-Z AT THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF REASONABLE DOUBT EVENT, 2016

JAY-Z AT THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF REASONABLE DOUBT EVENT, 2016 Source:Getty

Jay-Z looked dapper in an off-white suit at the 20th Anniversary of Reasonable Doubt event.

3. JAY-Z AT HIS EVENT TO ANNOUNCE THE KALIEF BROWDER DOCUSERIES, 2016

JAY-Z AT HIS EVENT TO ANNOUNCE THE KALIEF BROWDER DOCUSERIES, 2016 Source:Getty

Jay-Z knows how to wear a suit, okay?! He looked extra handsome at the announcement of his new docuseries on Kalief Browder. Here he is posing with Venida Browder, Kalief’s mother.

4. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE HEADING TO THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2018

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE HEADING TO THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2018 Source:Getty

Whew, Chile. This duo always manages to look like a million bucks. Jay-Z and Beyonce were en route to the annual Roc Nation Brunch looking like new money.

5. JAY-Z AND TYLER THE CREATOR AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMYS, 2018

JAY-Z AND TYLER THE CREATOR AT THE 60TH ANNUAL GRAMMYS, 2018 Source:Getty

Jay-Z rocked an all black suit and a serious face as he posed alongside Tyler the Creator at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

6. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2015

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2015 Source:Getty

Now Jay-Z definitely looks good in a suit, but he always looks better when Beyonce is by his side. Here they are at the 2015 MET Gala.

7. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE ROC NATION BRUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty

This couple is CLEAN! The dynamic duo arrived at the 2019 Roc Nation brunch in coordinated pastels.

8. JAY-Z AT THE 50TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2008

JAY-Z AT THE 50TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, 2008 Source:Getty

In a rare solo picture of Jay-Z, the rapper posed in a black, fly tuxedo on the red carpet go the 2008 Grammy Awards.

9. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty

Jay-Z and Beyonce set the stage on fire at the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium in South Africa. Can we get into this grey suit and medallion combo?

10. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE GLOBAL CITIZEN FESTIVAL, 2018 Source:Getty

In a quick wardrobe change, Jay-Z slipped out of his grey suit and donned this maroon two-piece. I’m digging the way he experiments with color.

11. JAY-Z ATTENDS L.A. REID’S MUSIC VISIONARY AWARD EVENT, 2006

JAY-Z ATTENDS L.A. REID'S MUSIC VISIONARY AWARD EVENT, 2006 Source:Getty

Jay-Z looked cool, calm and collected in a casual beige ensemble at L.A. Reid’s Music Visionary Award Event.

12. JAY-Z AT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR CEREMONY, 2016

JAY-Z AT THE SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SPORTSPERSON OF THE YEAR CEREMONY, 2016 Source:Getty

Jay Z hit the stage of the Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year Ceremony with a fresh haircut, black suit, and swag on a million.

13. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT SOLANGE KNOWLES’ WEDDING, 2014

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT SOLANGE KNOWLES' WEDDING, 2014 Source:Getty

I personally love that Solange Knowles had her attendees in off-white colors. Jay and Bey were dressed to impress with Bey in a simple bodycon dress and Jay in a two-piece suit.

14. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2014

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT THE MET GALA, 2014 Source:Getty

From Marcy Projects to red carpet galas. Jay-Z and his beautiful wife did it up on the red carpet for the 2014 MET Gala.

15. JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT “THE LION KING” EUROPEAN PREMIERE, 2019

JAY-Z AND BEYONCE AT "THE LION KING" EUROPEAN PREMIERE, 2019 Source:Getty

Jay-Z’s style has evolved so much over the years. His suit game is unbelievably strong. Here he is on the red carpet of the European premiere of “The Lion King” clad in a dapper black suit.

