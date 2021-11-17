Hanifa Haute: The Best Street Style Looks At Hanifa’s Debut Runway Show in Washington, DC

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

After making history by hosting one of the first-ever all virtual, 3-D runway shows, Anifa Mvuemba held her debut in-person show last night, November 16, in the Nation’s Capital. More than 400 guests were in attendance.

Held in D.C.‘s iconic National Portrait Gallery, and live-streamed on YouTube, the set, design and collection exuded the Hanifa Dream. “Some dreams may fade over time, but others cling to us and become an instrumental part of who we are,” Mvuemba told attendees in the presentation’s opening video. “They guide us throughout our lives and direct us to the paths that we were destined to take. Our dreams serve as a reminder that we are capable of anything in this life.”

Mvuemba continued to tell the audience her story and path in fashion. While she always knew she wanted a career in fashion, the road wasn’t easy. There were many “long nights” and instances that she says, “needed to happen.” Tuesday’s runway show is her dream realized.

Can we all say, “Yassss, Anifa?!” Because she DID THAT.

Last night’s Fall/Winter 21 collection included fun but flirty suits, tailored jackets and coats with embellished sleeves and details, edgy denim separates, and curve-hugging bright knits which Mvuemba has become known for. Models also wore ‘Zeta’ sandals and ‘Zoe’ boots, custom Hanifa footwear recently launched in late October.

Several high-profile attendees and celebrity guests filled the seats in support of Mvuemba including Pyer Moss designer, Kerby Jean-Raymond, FashionBombDaily Founder, Claire Sulmers, media personality and host, Gia Peppers, political commentator and changemaker, Angela Rye, the cast of the Real Housewives of the Potomac, former Baltimore Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake, and more. There was no mistake – the fashion industry was out last night and came to slay.

