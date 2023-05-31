101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

As the two continued to go at war over a car show, Envy mentioned rapper Gunplay’s GoFundMe page for his sick newborn daughter –who suffers from a rare heart defect called Supracardiac Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return– and Ross not helping out the former MMG artist.

“We reported a story that [Gunplay] had to put a GoFundMe up because he was having some problems. If that’s your brother, you take care of your brother,” he said. “I would never in a million years allow [Charlamagne Tha God] to do a GoFundMe. That’s boss moves — you’re actually not a boss; you’re a sucker.”

Gunplay caught wind of his child being mentioned in the beef and immediately responded by calling out Envy’s actions.

“To make a joke about a child near fatal situation isn’t funny!!! For you to be a father of SIX you know damn well if anything happened to them you would give your life,” he explained. “My family, my daughter and her GoFundMe had nothing to do with y’all little fake beef. You let these blogs run with a narrative that is completely false and led to so much bs.”

Envy apologized but insisted that he didn’t mention Gunplay’s daughter in a negative light. However, Gunplay still wasn’t satisfied, and he wanted him to publicly apologize for bringing up his family’s hardships for his own benefit.

So with Charlamagne Tha God as the mediator, Gunplay and Envy spoke on the phone and ended the call with an apology. Gunplay recorded the conversation and posted it on his Instagram.

“Why you talking crazy? You know I’ll slap the sh-t out of you. I need a public apology because my wife is affected by that,” he stated. “We sat in the hospital for 28 days, homie. That sh-t was some real sh-t. My wife put that up…she was in panic mode.”

See how Twitter is reacting to the ongoing beef between Rick Ross and Envy below.

Gunplay Threatens To Slap DJ Envy For Mentioning His Newborn’s GoFundMe, Twitter Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com