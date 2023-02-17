Gucci Mane’s Clone Is an NBA Referee?! [Photos]

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

HOL’ UP! Did the internet find Gucci Mane’s doppelganger? When Guwop said, “I’m ballin‘ like an athlete but got no jumper” he may have been serious. All jokes aside, NBA Referee James Williams favors the Atlanta rapper… A LOT.

NBA fan favorite ref, James Williams has done over 700 regular-season games in a span of 13 seasons. Recently has commented on being mistaken for Gucci Mane, “I’m actually shocked when somebody on the floor calls me James, everybody calls me Gucci or Guwop. I’ve really just embraced it.”

Good to hear Gucci’s twin is being a good sport about it! Rapper by day, NBA Referee by night, check out some photos and funny reactions of Gucci Mane’s clone below!

