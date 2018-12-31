Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

Posted December 31, 2018

Magic Johnson Foundation's 4th Annual Children's Mardi Gras

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty


After announcing their reunion just a week ago, B2K have released the tour dates for the upcoming Millenium Tour.

The trek kicks off at Pittsburg’s Peterson’s Event Center on March 8th, followed by the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Initial dates appear to last into the end of April when the tour wraps-up in Louisville Kentucky.

Fans swarmed the event coordinator G Squared Events’ Instagram page demanding more tour dates in other cities. According to whoever is handing the event page, more dates are still being released.

Pre-sale for the earliest dates go on sale January 4th for select venues.

Check out the tour dates, below:

1. Seventeen Magazine’s New Star Showcase Presented By Entertainment Tonight

Seventeen Magazine's New Star Showcase Presented By Entertainment Tonight Source:Getty

Dream, B2k during Seventeen Magazine’s New Star Showcase Presented By Entertainment Tonight at Roseland Ballroom in New York, New York, United States. (Photo by Sylvain Gaboury/FilmMagic) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,b2k,ballroom,roseland ballroom,magazine – publication

2. The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Press Room

The 3rd Annual BET Awards - Press Room Source:Getty

B2K during The 3rd Annual BET Awards – Press Room at The Kodak Theater in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage for BET Entertainment) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,california,hollywood – california,award,annual event,black entertainment television,bet awards,press room,b2k,the dolby theatre

3. Super Bowl XXXVII – MTV’s Super Bowl XXXVII Tailgate Spectacular

Super Bowl XXXVII - MTV's Super Bowl XXXVII Tailgate Spectacular Source:Getty

Solange Knowles and B2K during Super Bowl XXXVII – MTV’s Super Bowl XXXVII Tailgate Spectacular at MTV Studios- Times Square in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,television show,awe,sport,international landmark,american football – sport,times square – manhattan,mtv,b2k,super bowl,solange knowles,tailgate party

4. B2K Photo Shoot

B2K Photo Shoot Source:Getty

B2K (Photo by Lynn McAfee/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,california,three quarter length,b2k,north hollywood

5. B2K Photo Shoot

B2K Photo Shoot Source:Getty

B2K (Photo by Lynn McAfee/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,looking at camera,california,three quarter length,b2k,north hollywood

6. Magic Johnson Foundation’s 4th Annual Children’s Mardi Gras

Magic Johnson Foundation's 4th Annual Children's Mardi Gras Source:Getty

B2K (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) horizontal,usa,looking at camera,sport,california,city of los angeles,three quarter length,b2k,magic johnson foundation

7. Nickelodeon’s 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards – Arrivals

Nickelodeon's 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

B2K during Nickelodeon’s 15th Annual Kids Choice Awards – Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,nickelodeon,california,award,annual event,three quarter length,choice,santa monica,b2k,barker hangar,nickelodeon kids’ choice awards

8. Nickelodeon’s 16th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards 2003 – Arrivals

Nickelodeon's 16th Annual Kids' Choice Awards 2003 - Arrivals Source:Getty

B2K during Nickelodeon’s 16th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards 2003 – Arrivals at Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,nickelodeon,california,award,annual event,choice,santa monica,b2k,barker hangar,nickelodeon kids’ choice awards

9. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage and Audience

2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage and Audience Source:Getty

B2K during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Backstage and Audience at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) vertical,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,award,audience,radio city music hall,mtv video music awards,b2k

10. 2001 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals

2001 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

B2K during 2001 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,nevada,las vegas,mgm grand las vegas,b2k,billboard music awards

11. Dream Debut Record Party

Dream Debut Record Party Source:Getty

B2K during Dream Debut Record Party at Metronone in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,beginnings,b2k

12. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

B2K and Paula Abdul during 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) celebrities,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,arrival,females,radio city music hall,mtv video music awards,b2k,paula abdul

13. Seventeen Magazine’s New Star Showcase

Seventeen Magazine's New Star Showcase Source:Getty

B2K during Seventeen Magazine’s New Star Showcase at Roseland Ballroom in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,b2k,ballroom,roseland ballroom,magazine – publication

14. 2001 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals

2001 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

B2K at the Billboard Music Awards Arrivals. during 2001 Billboard Music Awards – Arrivals at MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,arrival,nevada,las vegas,three quarter length,mgm grand las vegas,b2k,billboard music awards

15. 2002 MTV Video Music Awards – Arrivals

2002 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

B2K (Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage) arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,new york city,looking at camera,three quarter length,b2k

Photos
