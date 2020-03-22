CLOSE
HomeOhio

Governor DeWine Orders Ohioans to Stay Home Until April 6

Posted 20 hours ago

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty


Ohio’s Governor Mike DeWine has announced that the entire state will be ordered to stay at home starting March 23rd at 11:59pm through April 6th. Governor DeWine said in his press conference on Sunday that this isn’t anything more than what he’s been asking for Ohioans to do already.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

This stay-at-home order for Ohio states that it is ok to go outside for necessities with precautions, “You can leave home to take care of others. You can take care of your neighbor, your family, your friend,”.  With this order, the state’s essential workers and businesses will be able to operate under the guidelines put in place by Homeland Security.  Essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, hospitals etc

As of 2pm Sunday March 22 there are 351 cases confirmed in Ohio, 3 deaths, and 83 hospitalizations.

Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus

Watch Governor DeWin’s press conference here:

 

Governor DeWine Orders Ohioans to Stay Home Until April 6  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

1.

LIVE: Gov. Mike DeWine, health officials provide update on coronavirus and the state's response. 351 cases are confirmed in Ohio. There are 3 deaths and 83 hospitalizations| https://bit.ly/2QDaDda

Posted by 10TV - WBNS on Sunday, March 22, 2020

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Latest
Idris Elba’s Wife Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 22 hours ago
03.23.20
19 items
DJ D-Nice Had The World Rocking With #ClubQuarantine…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
23 items
NBA’s Jamal Murray Trending After Getting Sloppy Toppy…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s New ‘3.15.20’ Album…
 1 day ago
03.23.20
Photos
Close