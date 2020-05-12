Governor DeWine Announces Plan to Open Massage, Tattoo and Piercing Salons in Ohio

Governor Mike DeWine has slowly begun reopening the state of Ohio allowing businesses and people to get back to work. So far doctors offices and retail services are open. On Friday, May 15th hair and nail salons will open and restaurants will open for outdoor dining with indoor dining proceeding on May 21st.

Governor DeWine announced on May 12th that Friday, May 15th massage spas and tattoo and piercing salons will be allowed to open for business.

The Governor has placed restrictions on these businesses for social distancing and wearing maks/ppe equipment to ensure people are safe. He also asked that people display patience when going out as everyone is getting used to this new normal. The Governor also state that he is working on rolling out a plan for daycare centers in the state to open but didn’t want to rush the process to make sure it is done right. No word on when gyms with open up across the state either.

As of May 12th, Ohio has had over twenty-five thousand confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over fourteen-hundred

Watch his live press conference here and see his tweets below

