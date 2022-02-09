GOP & Right-Wing News Outlets Falsely Claim President Biden Is Spending $30m For Free Crack Pipe Distribution

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Another case of misinformation spreading faster than the facts.

If you have been on social media the past few days and avoided Nelly and Lil Fizz’s manhood, you definitely saw people talking about the Biden Administration “spending 30 million to give out free crack pipes to Black people,” calling it “racial equality.” That, of course, is not the case, and NewsOne broke that down exceptionally, but, as expected, right-wing news outlets have seized the narrative and painted the story in a manner that even has some Black folks sharing it without proper context.

Per NewsOne, the $30 Million Harm Reduction Grant “supports community-based programs geared toward overdose prevention, syringe services programs and other harm reduction services.” A full breakdown of the grant, which can be seen here, reads in part:

Funding will be used to enhance overdose and other types of prevention activities to help control the spread of infectious diseases and the consequences of such diseases for individuals with or at risk of developing substance use disorders (SUD), support distribution of FDA-approved overdose reversal medication to individuals at risk of overdose, build connections for individuals at risk for, or with, a SUD to overdose education, counseling, and health education, refer individuals to treatment for infectious diseases, such as HIV, sexually transmitted infections (STIs), and viral hepatitis, and encourage such individuals to take steps to reduce the negative personal and public health impacts of substance use or misuse.

Despite having all the information about the grant readily available to them, the GOP and right-wing media, well, the ones who have not been suspended for spreading misinformation on Twitter, have been screaming bloody murder. Senator Marsha Blackburn is demanding answers about “Biden’s Tax Payer Funded Crack Pipe Distribution,” a Fox News headline ridiculously states.

Lauren Boebert, who has no business being an elected government official, boneheadedly wrote on Twitter, “I’m sure there’s heavy debate on whether Biden should give the crack pipe contract to China or Pfizer. Hard choice for Biden.”

Sites like The Shaderoom and Neighborhood Talk also shared right-wing propaganda without context opening the floodgates in their comment section for people to contribute to the nonsense. Roland Martin laid into the gossip site for playing into the mess.

There have also been people trying to combat the misinformation surrounding the grant.

It’s a never-ending battle, but all of this outrage about this grant can be avoided with a simple google search. You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.

