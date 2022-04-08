Gone But Never Forgotten: Betty White’s Trending After Her Estate Announces Upcoming Auction [Gallery]

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Betty White still finds time to trend on social media even when she’s no longer with us. The late actress’ estate announced that her personal items will be sold at an auction soon. Now, fans are reminiscing about her impact in entertainment

The estate of Betty White announced that her personal items will go up for auction this September. Some of the items include memorabilia from her hit show The Golden Girls, her wedding band from her marriage to Allen Ludden and a gold watch from her mother. The collection features over 1,500 items from her awards, scripts, wardrobes, jewelry and artwork.

The auction will take place at Julien’s Auctions in Beverly Hills, California from September 23 to September 25.

Before White’s personal items go up for grabs, the collection will be exhibited in Santiago, Chile and Kildrae, Ireland and at Julien’s Auctions.

White died right before her 100th birthday on Dec. 31, 2021. She was a beloved national treasure who transcended generations, entertaining her fans with her charm and wit. White’s legacy is cemented by Guinness World Records as having the longest-running career of any female television entertainer. White will be missed forever, but fortunately her items will live on through the lucky purchasers who attend the two-day auction.

White’s fans won’t allow you to forget her successful impact throughout her lifetime. She won eight prime-time and daytime Emmy awards and a Grammy Award for best spoken word album for “If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t).” She was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (right next to Ludden’s).

The beloved entertainer appears to trend often on social media. Most recently, the trend’s catalyst was the announcement of her estate’s auction. Check out a gallery of some of our favorite tweets about the legendary Betty White below.

