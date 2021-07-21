Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

101.1 The Wiz Featured Video CLOSE

Most athletes celebrate their championship wins by going to Disney World or out to the club. Giannis Antetokounmpo chose to hit Chick-fil-A and order a 50-piece nugget meal instead.

Tuesday night (Jul.20), Milwaukee Bucks All-Star silenced his haters with a performance for the ages in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. In a closeout game, Anteokounmpo put Chris Paul in the Phoenix Suns away with an impressive 50-point NBA Finals MVP performance, grabbing 14 rebounds and five blocks to lead Milwaukee to a 105-98 victory capturing the Bucks second NBA championship and the franchise’s first in 50 years.

Following the game, the Greek Freak immediately reflected on his decision to stay in Milwaukee and not join another superstar on another team stating “there was a job that had to be finished,” and being loyal to the franchise that drafted him 15th overall in 2013 meant he accepted the fact he was going to have to win an NBA title the “hard way.”

During his post-game press conference, which saw him sit at the table flanked by the Bill Russell MVP and Larry O’Brien trophies, the 26-year-old NBA superstar got emotional as he spoke on what it took for him to get to this point.

“This is for my mom,” he said, fighting off tears. “She works extremely hard every day for me to be in this position, and she never pressured me to do other things. This is for my dad. He’s watching from above, and he can see it. This is for my significant other. Every day, she helps me be a better person. She lets me do what I’m supposed to do. She takes care of my son. And for my brothers.

“I can be stubborn sometimes. I can disconnect myself from the world because I want this so bad. And I was able to get it. That’s why I was tearing up. But, like, people helped me be in this position. I didn’t do this by myself. Every freaking day people helped me. I want to thank everyone.”

He also had time for the idea of “super teams.” Somebody took the liberty of putting his speech to the “Ether” beat.

Still on an emotional high, AntetoKounmpo hopped back on his Instagram Live to celebrate. This time he decided to hit Chick-fil-A to order 50 piece nuggets in honor of his performance, hilariously with the two trophies.

How can you not root for this guy?

Twitter and his NBA brethren have been showering the superstar with nothing but praise for balling out in the NBA Finals closeout game that even saw him hit his free throws.

You can peep all of the reactions in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Justin Casterline / Getty

Giannis Antetokounmpo Drops 50 In Historic NBA Finals Close Out Game, Celebrates With 50-Piece Chicken Mini Order From Chick-Fil-A was originally published on hiphopwired.com